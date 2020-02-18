SOUTHERN VALLEY - The S-E-M Mustangs will send one to the state championships in Omaha later this week. The Mustangs, as a team, took 18th out of 21 teams with 24 points at the the Class D District 3 tournament held at Southern Valley High School.
State qualifier for the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs:
285 - Brendon Hall - 4th
Brendon Hall began the D-3 district tournament with a win by fall over Evan Hopkins of Southern High School, pinning him in 1:36. Hall fell to Payton Christiancy of Superior in the semifinal, losing by fall in 1:28 and moving to the consolation semifinal. Hall won the match with Jason Rumery of Maxwell, pinning him in 2:14 and moving on to the third place match against Karter Moore of Ansley-Litchfield. Moore won the third place match by fall, pinning Hall in 3:59, giving Hall fourth place in the tournament, and a trip to the State Championships.
Hall will begin his matches in the second session of the 2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Center in Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 20. The second session is set to begin at 4 p.m.
