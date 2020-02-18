GREELEY - The Overton Eagles took 11th place out of 20 at the Class D District 2 tournament held in Greeley over the weekend with 45 points. Simultaneously, the Eagles qualified two wrestlers for the 2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
State qualifiers for the Overton Eagles:
170 - Christian Smith - 4th
285 - Kien Martin - Champion
Christian Smith took fourth place at the meet with three wins and two losses for 11 of the Eagles’ points. Smith received a by in the first round and claimed a win by decision over Mason Topp of Winside, 8-6. He lost to Isaiah Bergmann of Stanton in the semifinal match by fall in 2:26 but pinned Cody Miller of Anselmo-Merna in the consolation semifinal in 4:42. Smith took a loss in the third place match to Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge by fall in 1:58, taking fourth place at the tournament.
Overton’s first ever state champion returns to the state tournament to defend his title, kicking it off with a district championship having gone 3-0 for 22 points. Kien Martin received a bye in the first round and won his semifinal match by fall over Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest in just 34 seconds. He added another pin to the day with a win by fall over Kyle Pickhinke of Howells-Dodge, pinning him in 1:43 and taking district champion.
The Eagles duo will begin their journey in the 2020NSAA State Wrestling Championships in the second session on Thursday, Feb. 20. Matches in the second session are set to begin at 4 p.m.
