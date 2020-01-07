PLEASANTON - The Overton Eagles took the trip to Pleasanton again this year to take part in the Kurt Keaschall Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Overton boys, with more wrestlers entered, improved their performance from last season to take seventh place out of 20 teams with 65.5 points.
Wrestling for the Eagles in the 106 lb. bracket, Austin Kennicutt lost his first two matches by fall in the day. Kennicutt was pinned in 1:23 by Jackson Lavene of Kearney Blue before Tristan Olson of Twin Loup pinned him in 5:24 for the second match. Kennicutt put a stop to the streak with a first period pin of his own over Tyler Gleason of St. Mary’s in 1:42. Kennicutt ended the day on two losses; first a 6-9 decision loss to Keegan Strohl of Twin Loup and a loss in his final match to Jackson Farias of Grand Island Central Catholic by fall in 1:28. Kennicutt took 8th place in his bracket and contributed two points to the Eagles’ team score.
Dominic Kyle wrestled in the 113 lb. bracket for the Eagles at the Keaschall Invite. He dropped his first two matches of the day; the first one to Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup by fall in 2:46 and his second to Ben Crocker of Kearney Gold by technical fall. Kyle won his third match with Samuel King of Ravenna by fall, pinning him in 3:06 and gained another win by fall over Joey Swails of Kearney Blue in 1:38. Kyle dropped his final match of the day to Alex Spotanski of Shelton by fall in 1:58. Kyle took 6th place in his division and added 7.5 points to the Eagles’ effort.
Cinch Kiger returned to the Keaschall invite this season, competing in the 132 lb. class, and added four more wins on the day. He won his first match by fall over Caden Swanson of Ainsworth in 3:53 and claimed his second win by fall over Tristen Schulte of Grand Island Central Catholic in 1:02. Kiger fell to Archer Grint of Twin Loup in his third match by decision, 5-9, but got back to the wins quickly with a pin over Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek on 2:29. Kiger’s final match of the day was a 4:09 pin over Ashton Downey of Arapahoe, Giving him 5th place and adding 15 points for the Eagles.
The 182 lb. class was light at the Keaschall Invite. Overton’s Christian Smith met with three wrestlers and went 2-1. He fell to Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna in his first round by pin in 2:51 and lost by fall to Bronson Amend of Kearney Gold in 2:52. Smith took the victory in his final match of the day with a 3:48 pin over Owen Woodward of Ravenna to take 3rd place and gained 11 points for Overton.
The Eagles’ returning state champion, Kien Martin, went undefeated at the Keaschall invite and earned each of his wins by fall. JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton was his first opponent, whom Martin pinned in 3:08. Martin pinned Wade Palmer of Kearney Gold in 1:19 for his second win and Lane Wenninghoff of Franklin in 2:44 for his third. In round four of the 285 lb. bracket, Martin met with Levi Kerner of Arapahoe and pinned him on 3:01 before finishing his day with a 2:15 pin over Caden Johnson of Kearney Gold. Martin took first place in the 285 lb. class and earned 30 points for the Eagles.
Full team results for the Kurt Keaschall in Pleasanton:
1 - Kearney Gold (188.5)
2 - Ravenna (179)
3 - Twin Loup (135)
4 - Arapahoe (116)
5 - Hitchcock County (93.5)
6 - Ainsworth (84)
7 - Overton (65.5)
8 - Central Valley (64)
9 - Kearney Blue (63.5)
10 - Kenesaw (47)
11 - Elm Creek (44.5)
12 - Shelton (43.5)
13 - Franklin (34.5)
13 - Fullerton (34.5)
13 - Pleasanton (34.5)
16 - Grand Island CC (22.5)
17 - Harvard (12)
18 - Sandhills Valley (8.5)
19 - South Central Unified (6.5)
20 - St. Mary’s (3)
The Overton Eagles wrestlers will travel to Axtell for their next event on Thursday, Jan. 9 with matches starting at 5 p.m.
