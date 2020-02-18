SCOTTSBLUFF - Lexington area schools have their representatives set for the 2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships to take place at CHI Center in Omaha.The Clipper-Herald area’s biggest schools, Lexington and Cozad, traveled to Scottsbluff for the Class B District 4 tournament held at Western Nebraska Community College on Friday, Feb 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. Lexington qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament while the Haymakers qualified three.
Qualifying for the Lexington Minutemen:
106 - Daven Naylor - Champion
113 - Ivan Lazo - 3rd
120 - Ean Bailey - 3rd
126 - Dylan Hubbard - Runner-up
145 - Brady Fago - Champion
182 - Efrin Aguirre - Runner-up
195 - Ismael Ayala - 4th
220 - James Hernandez - 3rd
Daven Naylor won four consecutive matches at the two-day tournament to take The B-4 District championship. His first match was a win by fall over Bryson Bussinger of Cozad in just 30 seconds before taking another win by fall over Riley Little of Scottsbluff in 1:23. Naylor won his third match of the day with another pin, this time over Matt Janssen of Holdrege in 1:42. Naylor’s district championship with Paige Denke of Chadron was a win by decision, 7-2, taking first place and adding 26 points to Lexington’s team score.
Ivan Lazo went 4-1 at the tournament for third place. He received a bye in his first round before taking a win by fall over Jayson Simpson of Minden in 1:32. Lazo took a loss in the semifinal, a 4-8 decision loss to Austin Munier of Sidney but went right back to winning in the consolation semifinal, defeating Ogallala’s Cole Stokey by 9-6 decision. He went on to face Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege in the third place match and won by major decision, 10-0, taking third place and adding 15 points to the Minutemen team effort.
Ean Bailey also took home a third place win at the B-4 district meet after going 4-1 and earning 17 points for his team. Bailey took a win by fall over Andrew Carillo of Cozad in the first round in 1:39 before pinning Eric Vahrenkamp of Chadron in the quarter final. Bailey fell to Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff in the semifinal round by 2-7 decision. Moving over to the consolation semifinal, Bailey won by 7-2 decision over Jordan Ruiz of Sidney before defeating Evan Smith of Minden by major decision in the third place match, 10-1.
Dylan Hubbard went 3-1 at the Class B District 4 meet to take district runner-up and granting 18 points for the team score. Hubbard received a bye his first round and took a win by decision in the quarterfinal, 14-11, over Talyn Campbell of McCook. Hubbard won his semifinal match by fall over Hunter Heath of Minden in 3:35 before going to the championship match. He took a loss to Tyler Nagel of Gering by decision, 16-12, taking district runner-up.
Brady Fago, Lexington’s second district champion for the Minutemen, went 4-0 on the day and earned 22 points for the team. He received a bye the first round and won his quarterfinal match by fall, 5:01, over Albert Stone of Gering. Fago took a win by decision over Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron, 4-3, before facing Gage Stokey of Ogallala for the district championship. Fago and Stokey gave a good show in the final, taking the match long until Fago won in tie breaker (TB-1), 4-2.
Efrin Aguirre contributed 20 points for the team effort while going 3-1 at the district tournament to take district runner-up. Aguirre received a bye his first round and took a win by fall in the quarterfinal over Jake Abrams of Scottsbluff in just 37 seconds. He pinned his semifinal opponent, Hunter DeVoe of Ogallala in 1:42 to move on to the championship round. Aguirre lost by fall to Dietrich Lecher of Sidney in 2:00, taking district runner-up.
Ismael Ayala scored seven points for the Minutemen having taken fourth place at the district meet, going 4-2 on the day. Ayala received a bye in the first round and fell to Imanol Munoz of Holdrege in the quarterfinal round by fall in 5:24. Ayala won his next three matches by decision. The first over Andrew Mount of Gering, 14-7, then Jordan Cole of Minden, 9-4, and Hunter Ahrendt of Sidney, 4-3. Ayala lost in the third place match to Matthew Escamilla of Alliance by fall in 2:41, giving Ayala fourth place.
Last for the Minutemen qualifiers, James Hernandez took third place and scored 10 points for his team. Hernandez won his first match by decision, 6-4, over Nathan Hofrock of Sidney before taking a loss in the semifinal round by decision to Isaiah Beye of Chadron, 3-4. Hernandez went back to winning matches in the consolation semifinal match with a win by decision, 7-1, over Trent Weak of Holdrege and summed it up with another decision win over Nathan Hofrock, 5-2, in the third place match.
As a team, the Minutemen took runner-up at the district tournament with a combined score of 146 points.
Qualifying for the Cozad Haymakers:
126 - Isaac White - 4th
138 - Brecken Loftin - 4th
220 - Cade Stott - Champion
Isaac White took fourth place for the Haymakers after going 3-2 at the Class B District 4 tournament. White received a bye in the first round of the tournament before taking a win by decision over Julian Maytorena of Sidney, 6-0, and falling to Tyler Nagel of Gering in sudden victory (SV-1) of the semifinal, 4-9. White then took a win in the consolation semifinal by decision over Talyn Campbell of McCook and lost by major decision in the third place match to Hunter Heath of Minden to take fourth place and earning nine points for his team.
Brecken Loftin went 3-2 at the district tournament to put 13 points in the column for the Haymakers. Loftin received a bye his first round and Pinned his second opponent, Jasper Birkestrand of Minden, in 1:07. He lost the semifinal match with Asa Johnson of Alliance by fall in 1:21 before claiming another win in the consolation semifinal by fall in 41 seconds over Chayton Bynes of Chadron. Paul Houser of Sidney won the third place match by fall in 57 seconds, giving Loftin fourth place at the tournament.
Cade Stott, Cozad’s lone champion at the Class B District 4 meet, went undefeated in three matches, earning 22 points for the Haymakers. Stott received a bye in the first round and took his first win by fall over Nick Maag of Scottsbluff in 2:53.This took Stott to the championship round with Isaiah Beye of Chadron. Stott defeated Beye by fall in 3:13, taking district champion and earning a trip to Omaha.
The Haymakers placed 12th as a team with 50 points, combined.
The Minutemen and the Haymakers begin their bids for the gold glory in the first session of the 2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Center in Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 20 with matches starting at 9:30 a.m.
