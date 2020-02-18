HERSHEY - The Hi-Line Bulls wrestlers took 12th place at a team at the Class C District 4 tournament in Hershey over the weekend with 58 points, collectively. The Bulls celebrate three state championship qualifiers at the tournament’s conclusion on Saturday.
State qualifiers for the Hi-Line Bulls:
113 - Zach Dickau - Runner-up
126 - Timmy Smith - 4th
160 - Conner Schutz - Runner-up
Zach Dickau took second place in the Class C District 4 tournament in Hershey having gone 3-1 on the day and earning 18 points for the Bulls. Dickau received a bye the first round and earned his first win by fall over Ian Hughes of Amherst, pinning him in just 32 seconds. Dickau’s second win, an 11-4 win by decision over Gage Musser of Hershey sent him to the championship match where he met Casey Benavides of Bridgeport. Benavides won the match by 5-2 decision, making Dickau district runner-up.
Timmy Smith took fourth place at the tournament and earned 13 points for the Bulls, going 3-2. Smith received a bye in the first round and took a win by fall over Hadley Markowski of Mitchell in 5:13. He lost to Chris Williams of Valentine in the semifinal by technical fall, 1-18, in the semifinal and moved over to the consolation semifinal where he won by fall over William Costello of Gordon-Rushville in 2:42. Smith lost the third place match with Isaiah Shields of Amherst by fall, 2:57, to take fourth place at the district tournament.
Conner Schutz earned his third consecutive trip to the State championship by going 3-1 at the tournament and adding 20 points to the Bulls’ effort. He won his first match by fall over Curtis Jackson of Bridgeport in just 40 seconds and took another win by fall in the quarterfinal over Dylan Welsh of Kearney Catholic in 1:49. In the semifinal, Schutz defeated Jace Wid of Perkins County by 7-4 decision. In the championship match, Schutz fell to Valentine’s Chase Olson by decision, 0-6, taking district runner-up.
The Hi-Line trio will begin their journey at the 2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships in the first session on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the CHI Center in Omaha. Matches in the first session will begin at 9:30 a.m.
