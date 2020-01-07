Cozad Senior Hailey Wilson poses for a photo with her parents after signing her letter of intent to play softball for Concordia University. Wilson will continue playing catcher for the Bulldogs while persuing a degree in Early Childhood Education, academically. Front row: (left to right) Mandy Wilson, Hailey Wilson, Aaron Wilson. Back row: Aaron Wilson Jr., Coach Ashley Ford, Katie Wilson.
