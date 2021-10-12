Where Eagles Dare: Overton gets second win of the season against Brady, 28-22

OVERTON — In a high flying game, the Overton Eagles got their second win of the football season against the Brady Eagles during a home match on Friday, Oct. 8.

The game was close, with both teams scoring in the first quarter, with a score of 7-7. Overton was able to control the second quarter with 13 unanswered points. However, Brady had a rally in the third quarter, scoring 15 points, but Overton was still able to put up eight points.

The fourth quarter was scoreless for both teams, bringing the final score to 28-22.

Overton had 62 total plays and 21 first downs. Despite eight penalties that cost 79 yards, Overton was still able to overcome and win.

Braden Fleischman (23) threw for 73 yards on 10 attempts and four completions. Brendan McCarter (6) had one reception for 18 yards and Wyatt Ryan (18) had three receptions for 55 yards.

While rushing Will Kulhanek (20) had a dominate performance with 218 yards on 34 carries. He accounted for most of Overton’s 303 total yards during the game.