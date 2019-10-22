LEXINGTON – Week eight in Nebraska high school football netted four wins and one loss for area teams last week. The Lexington Minutemen went toe-to-toe with the Cozad Haymakers where the ‘Makers claimed a win over the Minutemen, 14-34, avenging their loss to the minutemen in their 2018 game in Cozad. The Elwood Pirates were relentless in their away game with the Loomis Wolves, taking home a 64-13 victory while the Overton Eagles pounded out a similar win, 68-22, over the Bertrand Vikings. The massacres in the Class D games continued with S-E-M taking a massive 72-26 win over the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons on Friday.
LEXINGTON & COZAD
The Cozad Haymakers had some serious business to take care of on Friday, Oct. 18, and they made sure the Minutemen knew it in the first half of the game. The Haymakers took the advantage with a three unanswered touchdowns in the first half, one in the first quarter and two in the second. Lexington found some traction after the half and put up two touchdowns in the third quarter over one for Cozad. The Minutemen were unable to put anything together in the fourth quarter while the Haymakers notched six more points to their score before the clock wound down. Cozad successfully avenged their 35-12 loss to the Minutemen last season.
While the Minutemen led in passing yards, 126 commanded by Kaleb Carpenter over 59 for Nolan Wetovick, the Haymakers had the advantage in rushing yards with 337 total over 27 for the Minutemen.
Lexington blocked a punt in the third quarter after forcing the Haymakers to a fourth down. Ean Bailey recovered the ball and ran it to the end zone for Lexington’s first touchdown of the game. Dylan Richman followed it with a touchdown of his own with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter. Jason Tovar was successful in both PATs.
The Haymakers earned all five of their runs on the ground, with Touchdowns scored by Jacob Weatherly, Nathan Engel and Conner Wescoat. Nolan Wetovick was credited with two touchdowns for the Haymakers and Cozad’s kicker Saw Htoo scored four out of five on PATs.
Lexington is now 3-5 for the season and will be on the road to face Alliance on Friday, Oct. 25. The Minutemen and the Bulldogs will kick-off at 8 p.m. while the 5-3 Haymakers will be on the road to play the Adams Central Patriots at 7 p.m.
ELWOOD
The Elwood Pirates pounded away at the Loomis front to put away 36 points in the first half over Loomis’ seven. Elwood didn’t let the Wolves gain any ground in the second half, holding them to one touchdown while scoring 28 points for their own effort. The Pirates easily claimed the win, 64-13, and their season climbs to 6-1.
Trevor Jorges, Hank Green and Isaiah Bullis each scored one touchdown for the Pirates while Zacob Evans scored two and Conner Schutz scored four touchdowns in the game.
OVERTON
The Overton Eagles Racked up 360 rushing yards in their game with the Bertrand Vikings last week to drive home with a huge win. The Eagles put up 46 points in the first half over Bertrands single touchdown for six. Overton’s cleats cooled in the second half but still took the advantage, going 22-16.
Garret Wood and Spencer Walahoski each scored one touchdown for the Eagles while Elijah Heusinkvelt and Ryan Lauby led in scoring, each with three touchdowns and four conversions.
The Eagles will travel to Elwood on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Pirates will kickoff with the 5-2 Eagles at 3 p.m.
S-E-M
Despite a lightning delay, the SEM Mustangs were able to soundly beat the Wilco- Hildreth Falcons on the road in Hildreth on Friday.
The victory improved the Mustangs record to 3-5, the Falcons dropped to 3-5. SEM got the early lead with a punt return by senior Riley Sock and two touchdowns. The Falcons were able to keep up with two touchdowns. SEM had success throwing the ball, while the Falcons had better success on the ground. The end of the first quarter saw the Mustangs up 22 to 12. Turnover woes continued to affect the Falcons, a fumble was recovered by the Mustangs who converted it into a touchdown on their drive as well, making the game farther out of reach at 50-20.
The Falcons got the ball to start the second half, but a pass was picked off by a Mustang defender who turned the interception into a defensive score, making the score 56-20. The fourth quarter was a low scoring affair with the Mustangs putting up eight points, the Falcons only managing six. The final score of the night was 72-26 in favor of the Mustangs.
The Mustangs will be on the road again, traveling to Eustis-Farnam to confront the Knights on Thursday, Oct. 24 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
