Wallace Wildcats take down the S-E-M Mustangs, 61-28
SUMNER — In their homecoming game, the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs fell to the Wallace Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 1.

The game started off in the Mustangs favor when quarterback Noah Eggleston (20) threw a bomb down the field to Kellen Eggleston (10) who eluded the defender and ran it in for a touchdown.

S-E-M and Wallace traded several scores, with the Mustangs still being up 22-14 late in the second quarter. The Wildcats then struck back to tie the score at 22-22.

With only seconds left before halftime, it looked like Wallace had the momentum, scoring with only 42 seconds left in the quarter and getting up 28-22.

It wasn’t over yet, during the kick return, Noah Eggleston would run the ball back all the way down the field to tie the score 28-28 going into halftime.

After halftime, however, the game swung solidly in favor of the Wildcats, where they put up 33 unanswered points and the final score was 61-28.

The Mustangs now fall to a 2-3 record.

S-E-M’s next game is Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at home against a conference opponent, the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos. The Broncos are 4-2 this season after beating the Paxton Tigers 34-28.

