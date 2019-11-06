HOLDREGE - The Overton Eagles volleyball squad will be making a trip to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 30 years, since the 1990 season. Their 3-1 win over the Cambridge Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 2 won the Class D1-5 District Championship and secured a spot in the 2019 NSAA State Volleyball Championships.
The no. 12 seed Cambridge looked to have the upper hand in the beginning of the clash, taking a big 15-25 win in the first set against the fifth seeded Eagles.
Overton wouldn’t let it rest there, however, and drove forward for a comfortable 25-18 win in the second set, tying the match, 1-1.
While the Trojans made an effort to keep the game close in the third set, they ultimately fell to the Overton Squad, 25-20. The Eagles made a statement and wore down the Trojan’s offensive in the fourth, claiming a big 25-13 win, claiming the D1-5 District championship.
Leading Overton in the win, with 17 kills and two serving aces was Haley Fleischman, Rachel Ecklund recorded 16 kills and two assists and Kenzie Scheele with 12 kills and two aces.
Allie Altwine led the Eagles in digs with 15 while Ecklund and Scheele followed her, Ecklund with 11 and Scheele with 10.
Ecklund also led in total blocks, with six, one solo and five assisted. Altwine was behind her with four total blocks, two solo and two assisted.
The Overton Eagles will begin their state tournament journey on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Lincoln Southeast High School in Lincoln. The Eagles enter the state tournament as the no. five seed and will first go head to head with the Archbishop Bergan Knights of Fremont. The Knights enter the championships as the no. 4 seed.
While the two teams both boast 28 wins this season, the Archbishop Bergan squad has earned 11 losses while the Eagles are at four losses on the season.
Congratulations to the Overton Eagles from the Clipper-Herald staff on the District Championship and good luck at the 2019 NSAA State Championships.
