PLEASANTON – The Overton Eagles volleyball squad traveled to Pleasanton on Thursday, Sept. 5 last week to compete in a triangular with The Loomis wolves and the Pleasanton Bulldogs. The lady Eagles split their matches, winning 2-0 over the Wolves and took their first loss of the season, a 0-2 loss to the Pleasanton squad. Pleasanton defeated Loomis, 2-0, taking the top spot in the triangular.
Overton’s win over Loomis was won, comfortably, in two sets as the lady Eagles put away the first set, 25-15, and took a similar lead in the second set, 25-16.
Haley Fleischman led the Overton squad in attacking with seven kills while Allie Altwine and Rachel Ecklund followed with six kills each. Megan Zulkoski led in service aces with two.
In their match with Pleasanton, Ecklund led the Overton girls in attacking with 3 kills and one ace.
The Overton lady Eagles will be at home again on Tuesday, Sept. 10 when they host a triangular with the Axtell Wildcats and the S-E-M lady Mustangs. The Triangular is set to begin at Overton High School at 5 p.m.
