LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids volleyball squad hosted their home tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7. The ‘Maids went 1-2 at the tournament, having defeated one of their opponents.
Kicking off the Tournament, the Minutemaids met with the North Platte St. Pat’s Irish. Lexington Traded wins in the first two sets with the Irish, losing the first set, 18-25, but winning the second, 25-20. The third set was played to decide who would play the championship side of the bracket.
The Minutemaids dueled the North Platte girls in green and battled all the way to the end of the match but lost, 23-25.
Moving on, the Minutemaids squared off with the Hershey Panthers. The Lexington girls bit off a 2-0 win, defeating the Panthers in the first set by a solid 25-17 before finishing the match with a comfortable 25-15 win.
This brought the ‘Maids before the Hastings tigers for their next match. The Tigers took an early lead and held it for a huge win over the Minutemaids in the first set, 12-25. The Lexington girls fought a tougher battle in the second set but ultimately fell, 19-25. The Hastings Tigers ended the Minumtemaids’ day, taking a 0-2 win over the Lexington squad.
The one win and two losses at the Lexington tournament bring the Minutemaids’ season to a win-heavy 5-3.
The Hershey Panthers will host a rematch with the Minutemaids on Thursday, Sept. 12. The match between the ‘Maids and the Panthers is set to begin in Hershey at 7 p.m.
