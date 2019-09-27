LEXINGTON - The Lexington Minutemaids hosted a triangular earlier theis week on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Ogallala Indians and Cozad Haymakers traveled to Lexington for the battle, where Cozad took two losses, Ogallala took two wins and the Minutemaids split, 1-1.
Coach Carpenter Court was filled with orange as matches began on Tuesday when Lexington kicked it off against Ogallala. The Minutemaids dueled the Ogallala girls, battling evenly through the first set. The Indians gradually pulled away to take a first set win, 20-25.
The teams traded the lead early in the second set and, again, took an evenly matched battle toward the end of the match. The swings favored the Indians in the second set, 21-25, to give Ogallala their first win of the night, 0-2.
The ‘Maids took to the locker room to allow the Haymakers to take the court with the Indians. Ogallala wasted no time running up a big lead on the Haymakers before sealing a 2-0 victory, first with a huge 25-7 first set win and finishing the job, 25-12 in the second set.
After their two wins, the Ogallala Indians went home, enjoying an 11-6 season.
The Minutemaids took the court for the second time, this time to face the Cozad Haymakers.
Lexington put away a solid 25-18 victory over the Haymakers in the first set put a pin in the night with a huge 25-10 win in the second set. The losses left the Haymakers 1-12 on their season. Cozad hosted a triangular of their own on Thursday, Sept. 26, taking two more losses and rest at 1-14.
The Minutemaids bumped their season’s record on either side, bringing their mixed season to 7-8.
The lady Haymakers will go live again in Holdrege on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Holdrege invite at 9 a.m. while the Lexington Minutemaids will continue their season on Tuesday, Oct. 1 when they Travel to Aurora and face the Huskies at 6:30 p.m.
