LEXINGTON – The LHS Minutemaids volleyball team played their second game of the season at home on Tuesday, hosting the neighboring Cozad lady Haymakers. The Lexington squad is now two-for-two in their season having taken a sweeping 3-0 win over Cozad. Cozad, having lost to the Minutemaids and a 3-0 loss to Gothenburg on Thursday, Aug. 29 are now 0-2 on their season.
Cozad stayed with the Minutemaids on the scoreboard to start Tuesday’s match on Coach Carpenter Court. The Minutemaids earned longer swings and drove forward for a 25-13 win in the first set.
The trend of the first set was consistent with the following two. Lexington found strength in team work, keeping the ball in play and scored a large portion of their points by allowing the lady ‘Makers to make mistakes. The Minutemaids weren’t chasing the ball out of play, leaving out-of-bounds balls untouched and in their favor. Continuing the trend allowed the Minutemaids to claim a 25-11 win in the second set and a 25-15 win in the third for a 3-0 win over the Haymakers.
Lexington head coach Samantha Hammond was glad for the win, but felt that the Minutemaids could have played better in Tuesday’s game.
“I thought we played a little flat, to be honest,” Hammond said after the game. “I know that the scoreboard looks like we killed them but, we as coaches think there are some things we need to work on. For us it’s about being consistent, playing every point and getting better every single point.”
Coach Hammond credited the girls on the things they did well against Cozad.
“We definitely played good defense tonight and we served well,” Hammond said. “We aren’t hurting ourselves by playing balls that are out-of-bounds and we’re doing a better job of keeping the ball in play. We tell the girls that it’s better to keep in in play than make a bad play.”
As for the technical stats of the game, Leading players of the Minutemaids included junior Jackie Ostrom with 12 kills and one serving ace, sophomore Taylor Woehrle with eight kills, two aces and 10 digs and sophomore Liah Haines with 23 assists and six aces.
Cozad junior Brittney Aitken led the Haymakers with nine kills while freshman Megan Dyer earned four kills and served Cozad’s lone ace in the match. Junior Jacey Smith earned two kills and led the ‘Makers with 11 digs and seven assists.
Both teams will be back in Action on Thursday this week, when the Cozad Haymakers host Southern Valley at 7 p.m.; the Minutemaids be on the road to Minden for a Triangular starting at 5 p.m.
