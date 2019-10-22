HOLDREGE - The Lexington Minutemaids traveled to Holdrege to participate in a triangular with the Dusters and the Adams Central Patriots. The Minutemaids split the evening, 1-1, with an 0-2 loss to Adams Central and a 2-0 win over Holdrege.
The Minutemaids added one to both sides of the season in the triangular to bring their season to 13-20, officially surpassing their wins in the 2018 season.
The Minutemaids took the court in the second match of the night, squaring up with the Adams Central Patriots. The Patriots won the match in two sets, 18-25 in the first set and 14-25 in the second.
The Minutemaids remained on the court to take their turn with the host, the Holdrege Dusters. The Lexington squad took a win over the Dusters in two sets; the first set was a big win, 25-13, while in the second set Holdrege was a little more competitive, 25-22.
Lexington head coach Samantha Hammond had some praise for the ‘Maids in an interview after the triangular.
“Our whole goal is to get better every day,” Hammond began. “We had a lull where we weren’t, but I think they’ve refocused and committed to it. We’re focusing on that going into districts.”
On the topic of districts, Lexington is placed in the B-7 Subdistrict with Holdrege and McCook.
“Districts, for us, are two teams that we’ve played twice and beaten twice,” Hammond continued about the upcoming contest. “It’s always hard to beat a team a third time, but we worked hard for a first-round bye and they’ll beat each other up a little bit first.”
The 13-20 Minutemaids will meet with their subdistrict opponents, the 8-21 McCook Bison and the 3-24 Holdrege Dusters, next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.