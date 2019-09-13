Volleyball: Bulls fall to Bertrand

ELWOOD - The Hi-Line Bulls volleyball squad hosted the Bertrand Vikings for some dual action on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Bulls lost the first two sets but battled back for a third set win before falling to the Vikings, 1-3.
Hi-Line took the court, in Elwood this time, and went toe-to-toe with the Bertrand Vikings, on Thursday. Bertrand had control of the court in the first two sets, with an average win in the first set, 20-25, before shutting down Hi-Line’s offense in the second set to take a 13-25 win.
The Bulls dug in and stayed with the Vikings in the third set, effectively trading point for point when the Hi-Line squad found their way to the lead at 18-17. They ran with the momentum and claimed a 25-19 win in the third set, hanging on just a little bit longer.
The fourth set looked to play evenly, effectively playing out to be a side-out rally, when late in the set the Vikings held a swing and took a fourth set win, 18-25.
“We’re still a pretty new team,” said Hi-Line head coach Lori Knoerzer after the game. “We’re putting two schools together so we’re still learning about each other, still. We’ve grown so much already, we’re just not confident enough to get over that hump. We are getting close.”
Knoerzer also explained that the Hi-Line squad is looking into the better part of the season, and they want to be competitive.
“They want to keep getting better, every game,” Knoerzer explained. “They all want it and I really believe in this team. I think we’ll continue to grow.”
Coach Knoerzer talked about how minor fixes are the difference between the Bulls where they are now, and where they hope to be in the near future.
“It’s all just little things,” she said. “If we can just get those little things worked out and be more consistent through the entire game, we’ll be okay.”
The Hi-Line volleyball girls can be a force to reckon. On several occasions in their match-up with the Vikings they had clawed back to tie the game from four or more points behind. Their tenacity in a pinch is evidence of their skill.
As for Hi-Lines top performers in their match with the Bertrand Vikings senior Hadley Martin led in kills with 13. Martin and Kennedy Brell, a junior, led the team in blocks, each with two. Martin, Gretchen Hodge and Alivia Knoerzer led with six points each from the serving line. Alivia Knoerzer led with three aces.
The Hi-Line Bulls volleyball squad will take to the road on Saturday, Sept. 14 when they head to the Loomis volleyball tournament. Games in Loomis are set to start at 9 a.m.
