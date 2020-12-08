Varsity Minutemen take second at Cozad Dual Tournament

COZAD – Cozad’s Wrestling Invite was a dual tournament this year and two area schools were present for the tough competition brought by the tournament. Cozad took 8th place of the eight schools in attendance while the Lexington Minutemen varsity wrestlers took second place. Cozad Wrestled in Pool A with Alliance, Seward and Wahoo while the Minutemen filed into Pool B with Chadron, Gering and Ogallala.
COZAD
Cozad took a loss to Alliance, 30-41, and to Wahoo, 28-48. Cozad took a win in their dual with Seward in pool play, going 37-29 over the Bluejays.
In wrestling duals, many matches are won by forfeit. Notable matches wrestled for the Cozad Haymakers at their home invite included 132 lb. Dreu White’s win over Jaxon Minnick of Alliance by fall in 3:17 and his major decision win over Xander Foulk of Seward, 14-1. Cozad’s 220 lb. Chris Roano pinned Alliance’s Matthias Benzel in just 54 seconds while Kaleb Pohl pinned Hunter Novacek of Seward in 1:55 in the 195 lb. bracket. Pohl Also won his cross-pool match with Kyan Lausterer of Wahoo, pinning him in 5:07. Isaac White also won his match against Wahoo, winning by 14-0 major decision over Griffin Lausterer.
LEXINGTON
Lexington won each of their Pool B matches, edging a win over Ogallala, 42-40, taking a big win over Chadron, 51-30, and defeating Gering, 48-27.
Notable wins for the Minutemen at the Cozad Dual Tournament included 182 lb. Ishmael Ayala over Ogallala’s Derek Fosbinder by fall in 1:50 and a 4-1 win in tie-breaker over Gering’s Collin Schwartzkopf. Fredy Vargas took a win by fall in the 195 lb. bracket over Ogallala’s Landon Holecheck in 1:06 as well as a win over Gering’s Andrew Mount, pinning him in 58 seconds. Daven Naylor, in the 113 lb. bracket, pinned Jordan Shirley of Gering in 5:02 and won by 14-3 major decision over Tory Picket Pin of Alliance. The 120 lb. Ivan Lazo pinned Ogallala’s Bronson Poppe in 3:10, Chadron’s Braden Underwood in 2:15 and Alliance’s Tyler Cotton in 1:01. Lazo also took a win over Wahoo’s Isaiah Foster by technical fall, 21-3. Levi Kopf earned a win over Gerin’s 160 lb. Eli Thompson, pinning him in 4:45 while Landen Johnson pinned Gering’s Keagan Shifflett in the 138 lb. bracket, 2:54.
The Cozad Haymakers will travel to McCook to take on the Bison on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. while the Minutemen will return to action in Grand Island when they go toe-to-toe with the Northwest Vikings on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
