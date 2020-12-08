Varsity Minutemen take second at Cozad Dual Tournament

Notable wins for the Minutemen at the Cozad Dual Tournament included 182 lb. Ishmael Ayala over Ogallala’s Derek Fosbinder by fall in 1:50 and a 4-1 win in tie-breaker over Gering’s Collin Schwartzkopf. Fredy Vargas took a win by fall in the 195 lb. bracket over Ogallala’s Landon Holecheck in 1:06 as well as a win over Gering’s Andrew Mount, pinning him in 58 seconds. Daven Naylor, in the 113 lb. bracket, pinned Jordan Shirley of Gering in 5:02 and won by 14-3 major decision over Tory Picket Pin of Alliance. The 120 lb. Ivan Lazo pinned Ogallala’s Bronson Poppe in 3:10, Chadron’s Braden Underwood in 2:15 and Alliance’s Tyler Cotton in 1:01. Lazo also took a win over Wahoo’s Isaiah Foster by technical fall, 21-3. Levi Kopf earned a win over Gerin’s 160 lb. Eli Thompson, pinning him in 4:45 while Landen Johnson pinned Gering’s Keagan Shifflett in the 138 lb. bracket, 2:54.