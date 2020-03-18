CHICAGO, IL – The USHL announced Wednesday its decision to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season after initial postponement on March 12. The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.
“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”
With the season concluded, the USHL will announce the 2019-20 season awards in the coming weeks.
