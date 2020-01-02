Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney wrestling team dropped two spots to fourth in the latest regular season edition of they Division II National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Top 25 poll.
This poll is a tournament power index (TPI) ranking as teams receive points for individuals ranked. UNK has four ranked among the 10 weight classes, good for 57 points and the fourth spot.
St. Cloud State, having won four of the last five national titles, remains number one. The Huskies are up to 111 points with Pittsburgh-Johnstown (70) and Notre Dame from Ohio (67) well behind in the second and third, respectively.
Individually, four returning Loper All-Americans are ranked in senior Jarrod Hinrichs (2nd/285 lbs.) and juniors Jonathan Killingsworth (12th/141 lbs.), Matt Malcom (1st/165 lbs.), and Josh Portillo (1st/125 lbs.). This is Killingworth's first time in the rankings this season while Portillo replaces Lindenwood's Carlos Jacquez as the top man at 125 pounds.
After a long Holiday Break the Lopers returns to the mats this Saturday with the annual Viking-Warrior Open in Fremont. UNK then heads to Louisville next weekend for the Division II National Duals. Opponents for that tournament will be announced next week.
