KEARNEY - Area cross country teams converged on Kearney Country Club on Monday, Sept. 30 to compete in the UNK Cross Country Invite. Runners who finished in the top 20 received medals and teams were scored at the event.
The Lexington Minutemaids took fourth overall as a team at the UNK Invite with 88 points. The Minutemaids also finished two medalists at the event, Kennadi Ureste in 13th place overall with a final time of 22:03.21 and sophomore Kayla Barrios in 18th with a final time of 22:29.54.
Senior Sabrina Converse followed close behind in 26th place with a finishing time of 22:52.35 and freshman Marissa Garcia finished her run in 23:26.10 for 39th place out of 153 runners.
The Minutemen took second place as a team, overall with 67 points and also finished two medalists. Senior Cyrus Rhea led the Lexington boys in 7th place overall with a time of 17:31.80 and senior Yanni Vasquez followed him in 9th place with a final time of 17:44.89.
Sean Worthman, a Lexington sophomore, took 24th place having completed in 18:24.37 while Alexis Hernandez finished in 18:30.18 for 27th place overall out of 224 runners.
The Cozad lady Haymakers did not enter a team score at the UNK invite but did finish one medalist. Freshman Mallory Applegate took fourth place overall in the Class C girls race with a final time of 21:49.05. Megan Burkholder, a Cozad senior, finished in 23:45.75 for 29th place overall and freshman Karyn Burkholder followed in 26:34.81 for 93rd place out of 171 runners.
The Haymaker boys took 19th place out of 34 teams with a team score of 362 and finished one medalist. Senior Gabe Estrada took seventh overall in the Class C boys race having finished in 18:06.35 while senior Austyn Werner finished in 19:53.90 for 60th place. Freshman Evan Thome took 145th with a time of 21:49.63 while sophomore Morgan Harris claimed 214th out of 313 runners with a time of 24:00.25.
The Leading runner for the Hi-Line girls, freshman Whitney Dickau, completed in 27:20.65 for 70th place at the UNK Invite while the lead runner for S-E-M, freshman Josie Smith, finished in 28:32.87 for 86th place out of 189 runners.
The Sumner-Eddville-Miller boys took 31st place out of 33 teams with 526 points. Sophomore Gage Schledewitz took 110th place with a time of 22:54.59 while senior Parker smith finished in 24:11.47 for 152nd place. Freshman Trevan Young completed his race in 24:37.74 for 164th place and junior Michael Lukas finished up 260th for the Mustangs with a final time of 36:31.98.
Complete team results for area schools at the UNK Invite by class are as follows:
Class B Girls
1st - Omaha Skutt Catholic (78)
2nd - Omaha Duchesne Academy (83)
3rd - Bennington (84)
4th - Lexington (88)
5th - Norris (116)
6th - Hastings (120)
7th - Gering (126)
8th - Scottsbluff (135)
9th - Platteview (136)
10th - McCook (148)
11th - Seward (151)
12th - Blair (198)
13th - Northwest (209)
14th - Plattsmouth (212)
15th - Beatrice (222)
16th - Waverly (278)
17th - Schuyler (286)
Class B Boys
1st - Omaha Skutt Catholic (27)
2nd - Lexington (67)
3rd - Bennington (82)
4th - Mount Michael Benedictine (99)
5th - Hastings (102)
6th - Northwest (105)
7th - Seward (114)
8th - Plattsmouth (124)
9th - Norris (170)
10th - Schuyler (172)
11th - Gering (192)
12th - Blair (221)
13th - McCook (248)
14th - Waverly (253)
15th - Ralston (272)
16th - York (279)
17th - Scottsbluff (294)
18th - Platteview (329)
19th - Beatrice (330)
Class C Girls
1st - Columbus Scotus (55)
2nd - Milford (107)
3rd - Kearney Catholic (114)
4th - North Bend Central (132)
5th - Aurora (134)
6th - Hartington-Newcastle (147)
7th - Lincoln Christian (153)
8th - Mitchell (186)
9th - Fort Calhoun (190)
10th - Malcolm (192)
11th - Wayne (197)
12th - Auburn (198)
13th - Douglas County West (215)
14th - Minden (219)
15th - Chase County (247)
16th - O’Neill (250)
17th - Gothenburg (255)
18th - Holdrege (289)
19th - Sidney (290)
20th - Conestoga (293)
21st - Ashland-Greenwood (298)
22nd - Central City (330)
23rd - Fairbury (331)
24th - Elm Creek (337)
25th - Broken Bow (414)
26th - Ogallala (444)
27th - South Central Unified District #5 (476)
Class C Boys
1st - Sidney (78)
2nd - Malcolm (87)
3rd - Aurora (88)
4th - Douglas County West (111)
5th - Milford (127)
6th - Minden (143)
7th - Hartington-Newcastle (169)
8th - Adams Central (169)
9th - Arlington Public (176)
10th - Pierce (186)
11th - Columbus Scotus (227)
12th - Mitchell (238)
13th - Broken Bow (270)
14th - Holdrege (284)
15th - O’Neill (316)
16th - Lincoln Christian (323)
17th - Conestoga (354)
18th - Fort Calhoun (354)
19th - Cozad (362)
20th - Auburn (365)
21st - Gothenburg (371)
22nd - Boys Town (375)
23rd - South Central Unified District #5 (388)
24th - Elm Creek (392)
25th - Central City (393)
26th - Ogallala (416)
27th - Wayne (427)
28th - West Point-Beemer (462)
29th - Ashland-Greenwood (498)
30th - Kearney Catholic (499)
31st - Fairbury (547)
32nd - Chase County (555)
33rd - Syracuse (627)
34th - Alma-Southern Valley (643)
Class D Girls
1st - St Patrick (93)
2nd - Ravenna (100)
3rd - Thayer Central (102)
4th - Grand Island Central Catholic (114)
5th - Gibbon (127)
6th - Tri County (146)
7th - St Cecilia (147)
8th - Arcadia-Loup City (148)
9th - Bridgeport (149)
10th - St Francis (167)
11th - Doniphan-Trumbull (180)
12th - Logan View (214)
13th - Blue Hill-Red Cloud (231)
14th - Cambridge (234)
15th - Bayard (237)
16th - Amherst (244)
17th - Axtell (259)
18th - Maxwell (270)
19th - Hi-Line (284)
20th - Sutherland Public (300)
21st - Lincoln Lutheran (311)
22nd - Wood River (320)
23rd - Hershey (336)
24th - Wilber-Clatonia (395)
25th - Shelton Public (396)
26th - South Loup (426)
Class D Boys
1st - Axtell (37)
2nd - St. Paul (85)
3rd - Wilber-Clatonia (95)
4th - Shelton Public (98)
5th - Hershey (157)
6th - Freeman (166)
7th - Centura (177)
8th - Doniphan-Trumbull (191)
9th - Gibbon (198)
10th - Cambridge (205)
11th - St Cecilia (235)
12th - Lincoln Lutheran (239)
13th - Logan View (256)
14th - Heartland Lutheran (257)
15th - Bertrand (259)
16th - Tri County (264)
17th - St Patrick (276)
18th - Maywood-Hayes Center (287)
19th - Yutan (301)
20th - Wood River (317)
21st - Perkins County (323)
22nd - Weeping Water (332)
23rd - Ravenna (334)
24th - Grand Island Central Catholic (379)
25th - Arcadia-Loup City (392)
26th - Sutherland Public (466)
27th - Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (469)
28th - Brady (489)
29th - Bayard (511)
30th - Amherst (524)
31st - Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (526)
32nd - Chambers Public (CWC) (577)
33rd - Bridgeport (593)
