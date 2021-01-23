Two wins for Overton Basketball

EUSTIS - The Overton Eagles were on the road to claim two wins over the Hi-Line Bulls. The Overton girls kicked off the night with a 54-33 win over the Bulls while the Eagles boys took a win over the Hi-Line, 66-54.

Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles girls with 23 points followed by Jolee Ryan with 12 and Paetyn Florell with 10 points.

Leading the Overton boys was Caleb Svarvari with 23 points. Close behind Svarvari was Braden Fleischman with 19 points and Alex Banzhaf followed with 12 points.

Overton Basketball will be back on home court on Tuesday, Jan. 26 when they host the Shelton Bulldogs. Games are set for tipoff at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.