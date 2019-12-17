LEXINGTON – The Lexington boys basketball team added two more wins to their season over the weekend with an 80-51 win over Holdrege on Friday, Dec. 13 and a 63-46 win over the York Dukes on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Minutemaids dropped their games with both teams, falling in a close 29-33 game with the lady Dusters and a 34-69 loss to York.
The Lexington boys are now 4-1 on their season after putting away a solid week on the court. Their Away game with the Holdrege Dusters, 80-51, put them at 3-1 with Nick Saiz leading the way with 24 points, six assists and 9 rebounds in the game. Behind Saiz, Dau Mach added 18 points with two assists and five rebounds while Dylan Richman rounded out the top three performers with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.
When they returned on Saturday, the Minutemen faced the York Dukes. Lexington pushed to an early lead with 19 points over the Dukes’ 11 when the first quarter closed. The Lexington boys extended their lead through the second quarter, putting up 21 points over York’s 14 for a 15 point lead at the half-time buzzer, 40-25.
The Dukes nearly matched the Minutemen in the second half of the game, with the Lexington boys taking the edge, 23-21, in the last 16 minutes of the night. The Minutemen had secured a comfortable 63-46 win in regulation time.
Despite the win, something felt sluggish in the Lexington home game with the Dukes on Saturday. Minutemen head coach Zach Jones agreed in his interview after the game.
“I told them before we went out, it’s kind of a trap game,” Jones explained. “We played a road game Friday night, turn around and play again Saturday, the band isn’t there… all of these things kind of bring the energy down a little bit. We played flat at times, we played great at times, we turned it over in transition and had a lot of great opportunities, but overall it was not a consistent performance.”
A lack of energy is not a trend for the Minutemen and no one, including Coach Jones, expects it to become a problem. As for preventing it from happening in the future, Jones feels it’s in the hands and minds of his players.
“I would love to have the power to prevent it but it’s up to the guys,” Jones continued. “They just need to lock in and push through it. Some days you’re just going to wake up and it’s not going to be your best day. It’s not an excuse. You have to fight through it and work as a team. I have full trust in them and that they will fix it.”
As for individual stat leaders for the Minutemen against the Dukes, Saiz led, as well as broke 1,000 career points, with 16 points in the game Saturday. Saiz also recorded four assists and five rebounds with Dylan Richman following with 12 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Dau Mach rounded out the Minutemen top three with 12 points, one assist and three rebounds.
Lexington takes a week on the road with games in Ralston on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and North Platte on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Minutemaids will host Grand Island Northwest on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:45 p.m. Both Lexington teams will not return to Coach Carpenter Court until Friday, Jan. 10 when they host the Adams Central Patriots.
