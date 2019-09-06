KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm has released its promotional schedule for the 2019-2020 season. Individual Game Tickets for the Storm’s 20th Anniversary season go on sale Monday at 9:00am. Highlights on the promotional schedule include “Shop Nebraska Sunday”, “Military Appreciation Night”, “Dog’s Night Out”, “Pack It In Purple”, and “Miracle on Ice Night”. The team’s first promotional game of the season will be Opening Night on October 4th against the Omaha Lancers.
Tomorrow, the Storm will host the Lincoln Stars at the Viaero Center in a “Saturday Showdown”. Tomorrow’s game is the opening preseason game of the year, and it free to attend for all fans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. Prior to the Storm game, the Viaero Center will host a watch party for the Nebraska vs. Colorado college football game. Doors will open at 1:30pm, ahead of the 2:30pm kickoff. The watch party is also free to attend for all fans. Concession items from the Storm's new concession menu will be available during the Storm game for purchase, including a special price of $2 for Busch Light Cans. Snacks will also be available in the Storm Shelter during the watch party.
*Promotions subject to change, additional promotional dates to be added
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.