Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm ended the decade on a three-game winning streak after picking up a 6-3 victory over rival Lincoln Tuesday night at the Viaero Center. Tri-City begins the 2020 calendar year on the road with two games against the Des Moines Buccaneers this weekend. Nick Portz (2), Nick Capone, Sam Rhodes, Davis Burnside, and Cole McWard all scored in the Storm’s win. With final results across the league pending, Tri-City improved to 2nd place in the Western Conference standings in its 13th victory of the regular season.
The 1st period ended in a scoreless tie with Tri-City outshooting Lincoln 23-7. Lincoln’s Robert McCollum put the Stars on the board first in Tuesday night’s second period. McCollum’s goal was his second of the season and was scored at 5:52 of the period. Minutes later, at 7:24 of the 2nd period, Tri-City tied the game on a goal by Nick Capone. Capone’s goal was his fifth of the year, and was assisted by Benji Eckerle and Chase McLane. Just over one minute later, Nick Portz gave Tri-City its first lead of the game on his eighth goal of the season. Portz’s goal was assisted by Colby Ambrosio and Mike Koster. The Storm’s lead was erased with under five minutes to play in the 2nd period by Lincoln’s Colby Enns. At 15:05 of the period, Enns netted his first goal of the year and the 2nd period ended in a 2-2 tie. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 14-7 in the 2nd period.
A power play goal by Sam Rhodes just over a minute into the 3rd period gave Tri-City a 3-2 lead. Rhodes’ goal was assisted by Cole McWard and Mike Koster. At 7:32 of the 3rd period, Davis Burnside scored his fourth goal of the year to give Tri-City a two-goal lead. Kyle Aucoin and Matthew Knies assisted on the goal. With less than ten minutes to play in the game, Lincoln cut Tri-City’s lead in half. Colby Enns scored his second goal of the game to bring the game to a 4-3 score. At 14:36 of the period, Cole McWard scored a power play goal to increase the Storm’s lead back to two goals. McWard’s goal was assisted by Mitchell Miller and Daniel Allin. With 1:02 left in the game Nick Portz scored his second goal of the night and ninth goal of the season to clinch Tri-City’s win on home ice. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 51-21. Daniel Allin made 18 saves on 21 shots to record the win in net.
Tri-City now sets its sights on road games against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday and Saturday. A win on Friday night would give the Storm its fourth consecutive win, tying the longest winning streak of the season.
Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.
