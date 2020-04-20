COZAD – Cozad High School has announced a new line-up of coaches for three Haymaker sports in the 2020-21 school year.
Returning to the head coach position of the lady Haymakers volleyball squad is Darrel Francescato. Coach Francescato helmed the Cozad Volleyball program from 2013 to 2016 and was assistant coach from 2008 to 2014. He has been with coaching club volleyball at various levels for 20 years as well as officiating the sport.
The 2017 Cozad graduate Kaylei Becker comes home as the new girls golf coach at Cozad High School. Coach Becker earned several honors during her time playing for CHS. She was a four time letter winner, three time state qualifier and two time state medalist, taking second place in 2015 and fourth place in 2016. After High School, Becker played golf for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In addition to her experience with the program as a player, Becker also assisted with summer golf programs in Cozad.
Finally, for the winter season, Cozad High School announced the addition of Nick Broz as the new head boys basketball coach for the 2020-21 season. Previously, Coach Broz spent 10 years in Bridgeport as a Physical Education teacher, Strength and Conditioning teacher and helmed the Bridgeport Bulldogs boys basketball team. Before his time at Bridgeport, Broz assistant coached at Hastings College and McCook Community College. Broz played college ball at both schools, where he was the team captain.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald Named Broz as All-Region Coach of the Year in 2019 and his team qualified for the NSAA state tournament in 2015 and 2019. Under his direction, the Bulldogs were Western Trails Conference (WTC) champions in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 and South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) conference champions in 2016 and 2019.
