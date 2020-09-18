Three more wins for the Eagles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OVERTON – The Overton Eagles chalked three more wins to their season after a 3-0 win over Maxwell on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and two more wins at a home triangular on Thursday, Sept. 17 over Wilcox-Hildreth, 2-0, and Elm Creek, 2-1.

The Eagles crushed the Maxwell Wildcats in their dual on Tuesday, putting away a 25-5 first set, a 25-10 second set and finishing the sweep with a 25-8 third set win.

Overton opened with the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons. The Eagles put away another clean-sweep win, going 25-12 in the first set and 25-9 in the second. Closing the night, the Eagles took the court with the neighboring Elm Creek Buffaloes. The Overton squad dropped the first set to the Buffaloes, 20-25, but the momentum shifted in favor of the Eagles in the two subsequent sets, 25-19 and 25-16. The Win over Elm Creek put the Eagles’ season at 11-1.

Overton volleyball will have a break in games until Tuesday, Sept. 22 when they’ll be at home, another time, for a dual with the Brady Eagles. The Brady girls will enter the contest with a 4-8 record, coming off of a 2-0 loss to the South Loup Bobcats.