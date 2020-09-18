 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three more wins for the Eagles
0 comments

Three more wins for the Eagles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OVERTON – The Overton Eagles chalked three more wins to their season after a 3-0 win over Maxwell on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and two more wins at a home triangular on Thursday, Sept. 17 over Wilcox-Hildreth, 2-0, and Elm Creek, 2-1.

The Eagles crushed the Maxwell Wildcats in their dual on Tuesday, putting away a 25-5 first set, a 25-10 second set and finishing the sweep with a 25-8 third set win.

Overton opened with the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons. The Eagles put away another clean-sweep win, going 25-12 in the first set and 25-9 in the second. Closing the night, the Eagles took the court with the neighboring Elm Creek Buffaloes. The Overton squad dropped the first set to the Buffaloes, 20-25, but the momentum shifted in favor of the Eagles in the two subsequent sets, 25-19 and 25-16. The Win over Elm Creek put the Eagles’ season at 11-1.

Overton volleyball will have a break in games until Tuesday, Sept. 22 when they’ll be at home, another time, for a dual with the Brady Eagles. The Brady girls will enter the contest with a 4-8 record, coming off of a 2-0 loss to the South Loup Bobcats.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lexington area football
Sports News

Lexington area football

LEXINGTON - Area football teams saw some success under the Friday night lights, both on the road and at home. Aside from Lexington’s 45-25 win…

Golf around Dawson County
Sports News

Golf around Dawson County

GOTHENBURG – The Lexington and Cozad girls golf teams have been out and about in Dawson County over the last week with both teams attending th…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics