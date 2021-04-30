They just keep winning

Lexington soccer score two more wins in last games of the regular season

LEXINGTON - A big season comes to a big end with two more wins for the Lexington Minutemaids and the Minutemen. The LHS teams hosted the York Dukes on Tuesday, April 27 for their final game of the regular season, when the Minutemaids took a win over the York girls, 4-0, while the Lexington boys took a 7-0 win over the Dukes.

The Minutemaids continued to drive up their record-setting season, adding an eighth win to their streak. Lexington girls head coach Keith Allen pointed out the previous record as being three wins. The 2019 Minutemaids had been the winningest team in program history until this year as the Minutemaids end their regular season schedule with a record of 11-4.

The Lexington Girls scored two goals in each half while maintaining possession to hold the lady Dukes at bay. The Minutemaids’ defense did their jobs flawlessly as their goalkeeper, Alyssa Winter, recorded no saves and a shutout win. While York recorded zero shots on goal, the Minutemaids made 44 attempts on the lady Dukes’ goal, scoring four.

Citlali Prado is credited with two of Lexington’s four goals, while Berniece Garcia scored one and Marlene Vargas scored a goal on a corner kick. Prado, Valeria Perez and Jessica Ramirez were all marked for an assist.