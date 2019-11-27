Latest News
- Bernadine Sullivan
- Sandra McFarland
- Ellen Arms
- The Davis twins anchor NU D-line
- Dr. Garrett Shaw granted recognition by National Committee for Quality Assurance
- Madison Sutton, Emily Briones named Elks Students of the Month
- Snowfall rates of two inches per hour anticipated this afternoon
- City of Gothenburg declares a snow emergency
Most Popular
-
Snowfall rates of two inches per hour anticipated this afternoon
-
Phelps County deputy arrested on assault, child abuse charges
-
Reserve not met in LakeShore Marina auction, negotiations continuing
-
Up to 7 to 10 inches of snow possible as Winter Storm Warning is issued
-
Community invited to attend the Light Up Lexington Christmas parade
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.