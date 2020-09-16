The Avengers: Lexington Softball

Lexington Minutemaids reconcile weekend loss to Cozad Haymakers
COZAD – As if reconciling a loss to the Cozad Haymakers at the Cozad Softball Tournament on Saturday, the Lexington Minutemaids snagged a big 11-4 win over Cozad on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The ‘Maids and the ‘Makers are now 1-1 against each other. The Win put the Minutemaids’ season at 7-11 while the Haymakers’ season rests at 7-9 after Tuesday’s loss.
Lexington opened scoring in the top of the first inning in a grand way as Addison Sund sent a fly ball over the center field fence with bases loaded, driving home Macey Johnson, Klair Fagot, and Makenna Moats for a 4-0 lead.
Cozad would leave the runs unanswered until the bottom of the second when Madelyn Spaulding hit a homer of her own, driving in Biz Tvrdy for two runs. Lexington still led at the end of the second inning, 4-2.
The Minutemaids went back to work in the top of the third inning, scoring two more runs; one on a single hit by Sund, driving in Fagot and a sacrifice grounder hit by Kalli Sutton to send Moats home. After holding Cozad scoreless in the bottom of the third, the Minutemaids led as they went into the fourth inning, 6-2.
Sund, again, with a single sent Fagot in for Lexington’s seventh run in the top of the fourth while Sutton extended the lead to 8-2 in the top of the fifth, stealing home on an error at third base.
Sund proved to be a key player in Lexington at-bats another time in the top of the sixth, hitting a double to send Moats in for the Minutemaids’ ninth run. Sutton followed it with a double of her own, sending Sund and Alyssa Winter home to stretch the Lexington lead, 11-2.
The lady Haymakers were able to revisit the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice grounder hit by Tvrdy, sending Tayler Chytka home for a run and another scored by Reagan Armagost when Gracie Schneider hit a hard ground ball to right field.
Both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning and Minutemaids took the win, 11-4.
Lexington head coach Katie Ruwe was happy with the win and was notably happier with another area of improvement for the Minutemaids from earlier in the season. When the Haymakers had pulled starting pitcher Armagost from the mound and replaced her with Schneider, the adjustment was much faster than in the past.
“We struggled for about an inning,” Ruwe pointed out. “We made those adjustments in just a couple people, when usually it would take us one whole time through the lineup.”
In their meeting at the Cozad Softball tournament, the greatest threat to the lady Haymakers’ win had been pinned on two heavy hitting batters; Klair Fagot and Makenna Moats. Cozad looked to get around these consistent home run hitters by intentionally walking them in their at-bats as Fagot walked her first three and Moats walked her first two. Coach Ruwe praised her fifth batter for stepping in and proving that she shouldn’t be overlooked at the plate, either.
“I was proud of Addison because she stepped up and said ‘okay, you’re going to walk them and now you have me.’” Ruwe said with a big smile. “Then, she hit a grand slam. You can have two different mentalities in a situation like that. You can groan and say ‘they don’t think I can hit the ball,’ but she proved she could four times.”
Sund recorded four hits in five at-bats with two runs and seven RBIs and no strikeouts.
“We came in with a plan on defense,” Cozad head coach Ashley Ford said after the game. “We didn’t want to pitch to their best hitters that punished us on Saturday and the girl behind them showed up. It didn’t work.”
The Cozad Haymakers will be on the road for their next game on Thursday, Sept. 17 when they travel to play Grand Island Northwest to play at 6:30 p.m. The Minutemaids will take a break from games until Saturday, Sept. 19 when they travel to play in the North Platte tournament. Games in North Platte are slated to begin at 12 p.m.
