The Avengers: Lexington Softball

Sund proved to be a key player in Lexington at-bats another time in the top of the sixth, hitting a double to send Moats in for the Minutemaids’ ninth run. Sutton followed it with a double of her own, sending Sund and Alyssa Winter home to stretch the Lexington lead, 11-2.

The lady Haymakers were able to revisit the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice grounder hit by Tvrdy, sending Tayler Chytka home for a run and another scored by Reagan Armagost when Gracie Schneider hit a hard ground ball to right field.

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning and Minutemaids took the win, 11-4.

Lexington head coach Katie Ruwe was happy with the win and was notably happier with another area of improvement for the Minutemaids from earlier in the season. When the Haymakers had pulled starting pitcher Armagost from the mound and replaced her with Schneider, the adjustment was much faster than in the past.

“We struggled for about an inning,” Ruwe pointed out. “We made those adjustments in just a couple people, when usually it would take us one whole time through the lineup.”