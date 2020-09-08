Tasting the championship

Minutemaids volleyball takes runner-up at home tournament
LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids held their home volleyball invite on Saturday, Sept. 5 where they went 2-1 for the day, taking wins over the North Platte St. Patrick’s Irish and the Broken Bow Indians as well as a loss in the championship match to the St. Paul Wildcats. The Minutemaids took runner-up at the Lexington Volleyball Invite.
The ‘Maids took the court with their first opponent, the North Platte St. Pat’s Irish, to kick off the tournament in the West gym. Lexington took a strong 2-0 win over the Irish, putting away a 25-19 first set and a 25-21 second set to advance to the second round.
Coming off of a 2-0 first round win over the Chase County Longhorns, the Broken Bow Indians were the next to meet the Lexington squad on Coach Carpenter court. The Minutemaids took a 25-21 win over the Indians in the first set before finishing their win with a decisive 25-17 second set. The 2-0 win took the ‘Maids to the championship match where they were set to meet the St. Paul Wildcats.
The First set of the championship match played tight in the early points. The swings began to favor the Wildcats as the game went on, however and St. Paul took the first set, 14-25. Despite earning the first point in the second set, the Minutemaids lost the lead quickly and the momentum stayed with the Wildcats for a 10-25 second set. St. Paul won the Lexington Volleyball Invite championship after their 0-2 win over the Minutemaids, their fifth championship at the tournament in six years.
Tournament history is uncertain as Lexington Athletics and team staff was unable to recall whether the Minutemaids had ever been in their home invite championship at all, let alone in memorable history.
“I Know it’s been a while, at least,” said Lexington head coach Samantha Hammond after the tournament’s completion. “I honestly can remember if they’ve ever played in the championship game.”
Needless to say, the coach was happy with the ‘Maids’ effort at the event.
“We’re very proud that we made it to the championship game,” Hammond added. “This was a long week for us and you can see that in our legs. We became mentally and physically exhausted. We definitely wanted to show St. Paul a better game than we did, but we’re extremely proud of what our girls did today.”
Adding the two wins and one loss from the Minutemaids’ home invite, their season rested with a 6-1 record when Saturday’s games were over. Considering the Lexington squad ended their 2019 season with a record of 12-20, having earned half of last season’s wins in their first week of games, things are looking good for the Minutemaids as they move forward in their season.
The Minutemaids will attempt to continue chalking up more wins as they welcome the Hershey Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 10. The 6-1 Minutemaids’ match with the 3-1 Panthers is set to begin at 7 p.m.