Taking it to the Bearcats

Lexington Soccer splits games at Kearney with the girls falling in a close 0-1 game; boys follow with a 2-1 win over Bearcats
KEARNEY - What seemed like an ordinary night of soccer at Kearney High School turned into anything but ordinary when Lexington soccer traveled to Kearney on Tuesday, April 6. A typical spring evening started the girls game with the lady ‘Cats before a sharp drop in temperature by the end of the second half made for a cold boys game under threat of rain.
The Minutemaids fought into the wind in the first half of the game with the lady Bearcats and the KHS girls took advantage of the wind at their backs to score their first and only score of the game. The Minutemaids enjoyed a more offensive second half but as a distant storm began approaching, it removed the advantage.
The Minutemaids were unable to level the score before the end of the game and took the 0-1 loss. While the Minutemaids fell to the Bearcat girls, the defense didn’t slouch in the girls game. Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter made several incredible stops in her 25 saves, allowing one to go by.
Lexington fans traveled well to one of the most anticipated games of the schedule, every season, when the Minutemen dig their cleats deep into the pitch against the formidable Kearney High Bearcats. The atmosphere was appropriate with storm clouds looming ominously, as though it were the physical embodiment of the Lexington boys’ intentions at Kearney High School. The storm was coming…
Lexington took a lead in the first half against the blue and gold as Yoskar Galvan put the scorekeeper to work with a successful penalty kick in the fifth minute. Fredy Vargas worked in a goal of his own just nine minutes later for a 2-0 lead in the first half. The Bearcats were able to sneak a goal into the Lexington net, the point scored by Ryland Garrett with an assist going to James Dakan with just six minutes left in the half.
Solid defensive soccer held the lead for the Lexington boys in the second half as both teams went scoreless in the last 40 minutes. Lexington goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez had one goal against and recorded seven saves in Tuesday’s game.
The Minutemaids and the Minutemen are set to travel again this week when they travel to Scottsbluff to take on Bearcats of a different kind. Games in Scottsbluff are set for Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. central time, 5 p.m. mountain time.