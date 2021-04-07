Taking it to the Bearcats

Lexington Soccer splits games at Kearney with the girls falling in a close 0-1 game; boys follow with a 2-1 win over Bearcats

KEARNEY - What seemed like an ordinary night of soccer at Kearney High School turned into anything but ordinary when Lexington soccer traveled to Kearney on Tuesday, April 6. A typical spring evening started the girls game with the lady ‘Cats before a sharp drop in temperature by the end of the second half made for a cold boys game under threat of rain.

The Minutemaids fought into the wind in the first half of the game with the lady Bearcats and the KHS girls took advantage of the wind at their backs to score their first and only score of the game. The Minutemaids enjoyed a more offensive second half but as a distant storm began approaching, it removed the advantage.

The Minutemaids were unable to level the score before the end of the game and took the 0-1 loss. While the Minutemaids fell to the Bearcat girls, the defense didn’t slouch in the girls game. Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter made several incredible stops in her 25 saves, allowing one to go by.