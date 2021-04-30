Swedes take win at Dowson County Golf Meet

Cozad's Engel shoots best round of the event

GOTHENBURG - The Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg golf teams competed in the Dawson County Invite on Thursday, April 29 at Wildhorse Golf Club in Gothenburg. The three teams faced the day with the nicest weather yet, sunny and warm with some wind.

Jacob Engel led the course on score having shot a 78 in 18 holes. In team Scoring, the Swedes took the win on home turf, shooting a collective 341.

The top four for Lexington golfers included Kaden West with 104, Konlan Kjar with a 103 and Drew Hanson with a 101. Ethan Mins led the Minutemen with having shot 94 on the day. As a team, the Minutemen came in third with a 402, collectively.

Contributors to the Cozad score included Alex Svagr with a 101, Ben Yocom with a 98, Paul Cole with 89 while Jacob Engel led the Haymaker golfers with the event-best 78. As a team, the Haymakers scored a 366.

The host team, Gothenburg Swedes, took the win with their collective 341 points. Their top shooters on Thursday included Maddox Rickertsen with a 92, Kai Jorgenson with an 86, and Seth Daup with 82. Daup was edged by his teammate, Jake Scherer with 81.