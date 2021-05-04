Subdistrict soccer

Minutemaids and Minutemen put away shutout wins in first round against Gering

LEXINGTON – The Lexington soccer teams have blown past their first tests in the post season with the Minutemen taking a big, 10-0, shutout win at home over the Gering Bulldogs on Monday, May 3 while the Minutemaids faced their Gering opponents in Scottsbluff, taking a shutout win of their own, 6-0.

The Minutemen began scoring goals just four minutes into the game on Monday with a goal by Miguel Raymundo assisted by Fredy Vargas and followed with a second goal just two minutes later, in the sixth minute, scored by Diego Martinez while Alex Perez claimed the assist.

They were just the beginning.

Raymundo and Martinez scored an additional three goals in the first half alone, with two more goals from Alex Perez and Josh Morales to take a 7-0 lead. The Minutemen were still mercilessly powering into the wind for the Gering net when the Bulldogs were saved by the halftime buzzer.