Subdistrict Champs!

Minutemaids and Minutemen defeat subdistrict foes, move on to host district finals
LEXINGTON - The Minutemen gave up the first goal on a penalty kick, early in the subdistrict final on Tuesday, a goal at the ten minutemark by Aaron Schaff. But the orange and black’s response was matter-of-fact and immense.
Eight minutes later, Diego Martinez reignited Lexington’s engines, scoring a goal with Yoskar Galvan giving the assist. Martinez payed it forward at the 21 minute mark, giving the assist to Fredy Vargas for Lexington’s second goal to give the Minutemen the lead, 2-1.
Just three minutes later, Ernesto Vargas scored an unassisted goal. Yoskar Galvan then put the Minutemen firmly in the lead, 4-1, after scoring an unassisted goal with just nine minutes left in the half.
At half time, the Minutemen looked focused and ready for more soccer while the Bearcats slowly found their way to the sideline for the ten minute break. Lexington was making them work.
Lexington played more patiently in the second half, putting up three more calculated goals over 18 minutes. Alex Perez scored the first goal of the second half, assisted by Jason Tovar at the 55 minute mark. Diego Martinez scored his second goal of the game less than a minute later, assisted by Victor Guzman. Harold Pineda claimed the final goal for the minutemen with seven minutes remaining in the game with the assist going to Zeke Lucas, giving the Lexington boys the 7-1 win and the subdistrict title.
The Minutemen were clearly the agressors in Tuesday’s game with Scottsbluff goalkeeper Blake Wilson recording 12 saves and seven goals against. Lexington’s Eduardo Gomez recorded two saves with one goal against.
The subdistrict championship victory marks 17 wins for the Minutemen in the 2021 season with just one loss. The one loss was taken on opening weekend to Omaha Skutt Catholic, 3-1. Since that loss, the Minutemen have earned 15 consecutive victories. of those 15 wins, 10 of them were clean-sheet, shoutout vitories and 11 of them were by five or more points.
Another notable game for the Minutemen was a 2-1 win over the Kearney High School Bearcats in early April.
The Minutemaids had met the Scottsbluff lady Bearcats earlier in the season, taking a 3-1 loss in early April. Something had changed in the Lexington girls between then and their second meeting and the ‘Maids avenged their loss with a 2-0 shutout win on Tuesday, May 4.
Despite the Bearcats’ onslaught, they were unable to get one by Alyssa Winter, the Minutemaids’ goalkeeper, who made 18 saves in the subdistrict final.
Marlene Vargas was credited with an assist, sending a pass to Citlali Prado who put the ball past the Bearcats’ goalkeeper. Abby Allen was credited with the second goal, unassisted, dancing the ball around the defenders and put one in to give Lexington a 2-0 lead.
After the win, the excitement was unbelievable. Lexington head coach Keith Allen stated, “I’ve done this a long time and I don’t remember the same excitement and enthusiasm as parents rushed the field to take pictures of the team.”
The Scottsbluff Bearcats pushed hard with no fruits for their labor, taking 20 shots on goal over Lexington’s eight.
The postseason continues as the Minutemen and the Minutemaids have both earned the honor of hosting their district finals on Saturday, May 8 at 12 p.m. The 13-4 Minutemaids will host the 10-6 Blair Bears, a new opponent for the Minutemaids this season, while the 17-1 Minutemen will meet the 10-3 Kearney Catholic High School Stars. The Minutemen defeated the Stars earlier in the season on Tuesday, April 20 when the Minutemen took a 6-1 win.