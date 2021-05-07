Subdistrict Champs!

Minutemaids and Minutemen defeat subdistrict foes, move on to host district finals

LEXINGTON - The Minutemen gave up the first goal on a penalty kick, early in the subdistrict final on Tuesday, a goal at the ten minutemark by Aaron Schaff. But the orange and black’s response was matter-of-fact and immense.

Eight minutes later, Diego Martinez reignited Lexington’s engines, scoring a goal with Yoskar Galvan giving the assist. Martinez payed it forward at the 21 minute mark, giving the assist to Fredy Vargas for Lexington’s second goal to give the Minutemen the lead, 2-1.

Just three minutes later, Ernesto Vargas scored an unassisted goal. Yoskar Galvan then put the Minutemen firmly in the lead, 4-1, after scoring an unassisted goal with just nine minutes left in the half.

At half time, the Minutemen looked focused and ready for more soccer while the Bearcats slowly found their way to the sideline for the ten minute break. Lexington was making them work.