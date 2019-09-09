KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm scored six goals Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney to defeat rival Lincoln by a final score of 6-4 in a high scoring affair to open the 2019-2020 preseason. Cody Sherman led the Storm’s offensive outburst with two goals. Nick Capone, John Lundy, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, and Carter Mazer also found the back of the net to give Tri-City a 6-4 win. Noah Giesbrecht recorded the win in goal for the Storm.
The Lincoln Stars jumped on the board in the 1st period with a goal from Brayden Nicholetts. Nicholett’s goal gave the Stars its only lead of the game at 8:57 of the period. Quickly striking back, Tri-City’s Cody Sherman netted his first of two goals in the game at 11:35 of the 1st period. Sherman’s goal was scored on the power play, after Lincoln’s Ty Glover was given a two-minute penalty for cross checking about a minute earlier. Chikara Hanzawa registered his first preseason point with the lone assist on the power play goal. Nick Capone gave the Storm its first lead of the game minutes later on a goal scored at 13:39 of the period assisted by Nick Donato and Davis Burnside. The back and forth opening period continued when Ty Glover scored the game tying goal for the Stars at 14:25. Lincoln outshot Tri-City 16-14 in the 1st period.
Cody Sherman scored the first goal of the 2nd period, and his 2nd goal of the evening at 4:07 of the period to put the Storm back in front. Sherman’s even strength goal was assisted by Chikara Hanzawa and Mark Estapa. The Stars tied the game again minutes later on a goal by Dalton Norris. John Lundy gave the Storm another lead at 10:27 of the 2nd period on a goal assisted by Nick Capone and Kyle Aucoin. Christophe Fillion scored Lincoln’s 4th goal of the game at 13:47 to tie the game again. With the score at 4-4 and less than five minutes to go in the 2nd period, Storm defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino scored to give Tri-City its final lead of the game. Kulbis-Marino’s goal was scored at 15:18 and was assisted by Kyle Aucoin and Donte Lawson. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 12-9 in the 2nd period.
An action packed 3rd period produced only one goal, an empty net scoring play from Carter Mazur to seal Tri-City’s win. The Storm outshot the Stars 18-7 in the 3rd period, 44-32 overall and skated away with a 6-4 on Saturday night. The team now turns its attention to the “I80 Showcase”, a preseason event held next weekend at Ralston Arena. The Storm will battle the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday in the season’s second preseason contest. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00pm. Individual game tickets for the 2019-2020 regular season go on sale Monday at 9:00am.
