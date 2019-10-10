Storm host defending Clark Cup Champion Stampede at Viaero Center
KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm looks to capture its first regular season win of the 2019-2020 season tonight at the Viaero Center. Tonight’s matchup against the Sioux Falls Stampede is a battle between the defending Clark Cup and defending Anderson Cup Champions from a year ago. In their last meeting, Game #3 of the 2019 Western Conference Final, Sioux Falls ended Tri-City’s season on the way to its third Clark Cup Championship in organization history. Tonight’s home game promotion is “College Night/Thurstday Thursday”. There will be live entertainment, DJ and dance club, and $1 draft beer. A shuttle to and from the game will be provided from 802 W. 25th Street, near the UNK campus. College tickets are available to tonight’s game for a discounted price of $5 with the promo code: STORM5. Puck drop for tonight’s matchup against the Stampede is set for 7:05pm.
Tri-City (0-1-1-1) hosts Sioux Falls tonight at the Viaero Center following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Omaha Lancers last Friday night. In the loss, Tri-City got goals from Colby Ambrosio, Felix Carenfelt, and Ian Murphy. The attendance of 3,359 for Friday’s Home Opener was the largest attended home game at the Viaero Center since a crowd of 3,467 watched the Storm battle the Stampede in a 4-3 loss on March 18th, 2018. Through three games of the sixty-two-game regular season schedule, Tri-City has lost a game in regulation, overtime, and a shootout. It is the first time the organization has started a season with three consecutive losses since the 2010-2011 regular season. In its previous 19 seasons, Tri-City has never lost four consecutive games to begin a season. Tri-City has notched two points in the USHL league standings through three games, and a win tonight would move the Storm from 8th place in the Western Conference standings to 4th place. Tri-City was 24-3-2-1 on home ice last season and seeks its first win of the season in tonight’s home game at the Viaero Center. Earlier this week, Tri-City had five current players and one draft pick named to NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” list for the 2020 NHL Draft. The list included defensemen Mitchell Miller and Kyle Aucoin, and forwards Colby Ambrosio, Nick Capone, and Mark Estapa.
Sioux Falls (1-2-0-0) will play its first true road game of the season tonight at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Sioux Falls split games at the Fall Classic, losing its one game as the designated road team 4-2 to Chicago on September 29th. Tonight’s game is the first of four consecutive road games the Stampede will play before returning home to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on October 25th to host the Muskegon Lumberjacks. After defeating Des Moines 6-3 in its opening game of the season at the Fall Classic, the Stampede have dropped back to back games, including last week’s Home Opener against Lincoln by a final score of 6-4. Through the opening three games of the season, the Sioux Falls offense is being led by Luke Weilandt, Brian Carrabes, Timo Bakos, and Jakub Lewandowski who all have two goals on the year.
Tonight’s game is set to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.