‘Stellar performances’

Lexington tennis takes big win over Holdrege with a run of wins in singles
HOLDREGE – The Lexington Minutemaids varsity tennis team traveled to Holdrege, looking to get some wins, on Thursday, March 25. The Lexington girls struggled in the first half of the dual, taking two losses to Holdrege in the doubles matches, but overtook the Dusters in singles, putting away six wins to take home a 7-2 victory at their first dual of the season.
In order to make an evening of the events, tennis duals have both teams compete as singles and doubles. In the doubles competition at the Holdrege dual Victoria Perez and Leilany Diaz took the number one doubles spot against Janessa Landin and Avery Michalski of Holdrege. Landin and Michalski claimed the win in the one doubles match 8-5, giving Holdrege their first win.
Mariana McDowell and Haley Hernandez took the court as number two doubles against the Dusters’ Grace Maloley and Jenna Gustafson. The match went long as neither team was willing to give up the win easily, but Holdrege came out on top in the end, 8-9. This gave the Dusters their second win of the dual over Lexington.
The number three doubles, Gracey Smith and Kayleigh Cetak, took a wide win over their Holdrege counterparts, Hope Anderson and Lauren Ivey. The lopsided back and forth favored the Minutemaids to an 8-2 win in number three doubles to give Lexington their first win of the dual.
With the double portion done, the Holdrege dusters led in the totals, 2-1.
In the singles matches, however, Lexington proved their strength as individuals. Number one singles Gracey Smith and Grace Maloley saw smith take home a hotly contested win for Lexington, 9-8, while in the number two doubles, Kayleigh Cetak took an 8-6 win for Lexington over Janessa Landin.
Lexington’s Marianna McDowell also claimed a win, taking an 8-6 victory over Avery Michalski in number three singles while Victoria Perez added another win for Lexington in number four singles over Jenna Gustafson, 8-4. Leilany Diaz earned a comfortable win for the Minutemaids over Hope Anderson in number five singles, 8-3, and Haley Hernandez sealed a flawless singles portion of the dual with an 8-3 win in number six singles over Lauren Ivey. The Minutemaids took all six of the singles matches, launching them to a 7-2 victory over the Dusters.
“Stellar performances in the singles matches,” said Lexington head coach Jake Saulsbury. “a lot of great tennis.”
The Minutemaids will be back on the road to North Platte on Thursday, April 1 to compete in the North Platte invite. Matches at Cody Park are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.