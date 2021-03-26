‘Stellar performances’

Lexington tennis takes big win over Holdrege with a run of wins in singles

HOLDREGE – The Lexington Minutemaids varsity tennis team traveled to Holdrege, looking to get some wins, on Thursday, March 25. The Lexington girls struggled in the first half of the dual, taking two losses to Holdrege in the doubles matches, but overtook the Dusters in singles, putting away six wins to take home a 7-2 victory at their first dual of the season.

In order to make an evening of the events, tennis duals have both teams compete as singles and doubles. In the doubles competition at the Holdrege dual Victoria Perez and Leilany Diaz took the number one doubles spot against Janessa Landin and Avery Michalski of Holdrege. Landin and Michalski claimed the win in the one doubles match 8-5, giving Holdrege their first win.

Mariana McDowell and Haley Hernandez took the court as number two doubles against the Dusters’ Grace Maloley and Jenna Gustafson. The match went long as neither team was willing to give up the win easily, but Holdrege came out on top in the end, 8-9. This gave the Dusters their second win of the dual over Lexington.