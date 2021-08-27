Stats key to wins

Be the first to know
Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU). Leah was…
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids softball team took a loss against Scottsbluff on Friday, Aug. 20.
HASTINGS — Several local students from Lexington, Elwood and Eustis participated in the Mid-America Basketball Camp that took place July 22-25…
Lexington High School is extremely happy and proud to announce to you this morning that Coach Joel Lemus will be the new Head Coach for the Le…
COZAD — Cozad Community Schools has announced the high school’s gym floor won’t be available for use until the first week of October, due to u…
This spring, Yoskar Galvan-Mercado played for Lexington High School in Nebraska's Class B state championship soccer match in Omaha. This fall,…
