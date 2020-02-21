OMAHA - Day one is complete and we know who will continue their fight for the top honors of the season, and those who will have another chance to wrestle back from a loss on day one.
Lexington:
Daven Naylo went 1-1 on the day, winning his first match before a loss by technical fall to Zachary Ourada of Omaha Skutt, 0-15. He will wrestle in consolation rounds on Friday.
Ivan Lazo is still in the running for a championship after going 2-0 on day one. In the semifinal match he is set to wrestle Braiden Kort of Adams Central.
Ean Bailey is 1-1 after day one. He took a loss in his second round to Ty Rainforth of O’Neil by decision, 2-4, and will wrestleback in Friday’s matches.
Dylan Hubbard went 0-1 on day one with a loss to Dominic Cherek of Platteview by 7-11 decision. Hubbard will havea chance to come back in the consolation matches, Friday.
Brady Fago, Lexington’s second wrestler to make it to the semifinal matches, is 2-0 at the meet so far. His win over Noah Talmadge of Ralston will put him against Trevor Melroy of Holdrege in the semifinal match.
Efrin Aguirre began the day with a loss to Braden Hanson of Blairby fall in 1:45. Aguirre will participate in the consolation matches on Friday.
Ismael Ayala went 0-1 for the first day, taking a loss to Kole Rodriguez of York in the first round match by fall, 1:36. Ayala will wrestle consolation matches on Friday.
Cozad:
Isaac White went 1-1 at the State Championships’ first day and, after taking a loss to Michael Mass of Ralston by 6-9 decision, will attempt to wrestle back in Friday’s consolation matches.
Brecken Loftin went 0-1, taking a loss in the first round of the tournament to Trevor Kluck of Aurora by fall, 1:52, and will continue his journey in Friday’s matches.
Cade Stott took a loss to Austin Rollman of Columbus Lakeview by 1-2 decision. Stott will now wrestle back on Friday.
Hi-Line:
Zach Dickau will medal at the state tournament having defeated two foe on day one, making his the Lexington area’s third wrestler to get to the semifinal matches. He will face Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove in the semifinal.
Timmy Smith took a loss in round one to Dalton Anderson of Ponca by 3-5 decision. Smith will have a chance to come back in the consolation matches.
Conner Schutz is the area’s next semifinalist in the state tournament, taking 2 wins on day one. His semifinal match will be with Jaxson Jones of Twin River.
Overton:
Christian Smith lost his first match of the tournament to Dylan Soule of High Plains by fall in 2:32. He will continue on Friday in the consolation matches.
Kien Martin went 2-0 on day one in his first steps defending his title at the state championship. His semifinal match will be with Levi Kerner of Arapahoe.
S-E-M:
Brendon Hall of the Mustangs lost in his first match of the tournament with Ceasar Garduno of Minatare by fall, 3:37. Hall will attempt to wrestle back in the consolation matches on Friday.
