OMAHA – State Track and Field is done and the results are available. Clipper-Herald territory schools sent 29 athletes and, while none returned as champions, several return home with hardware.
LEXINGTON – Class B
The Minutemen had three representatives at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships last week, starting with senior Elmer Sotelo in the 1600 meter run with a Personal best time of 4:33.21 in the finals for sixth place overall. Freshman Ian Salazar ran a personal best in the 3200 meter run in the finals with a time of 10:05.29, taking fifth place. Sophomore Jase Carpenter took 17th place in the 300 meter hurdles prelims with a time of 42.19 seconds.
In the track events for the Minutemaids junior Kennadi Ureste took 23rd in the 3200 meter finals, finishing in 12:53.40 while senior Jackie Ostrom ran the 300 meter hurdles in 50.59 seconds for 19th place in the prelims. In the field events junior McKinna Moats placed 11th in the discus finals with a 116’10” throw. Sophomore Rachael Kearney placed 17th in the high jump finals, clearing 5’0.00” and junior Mia Rowe took 18th place in the Triple Jump finals with a 33’10.25” jump.
COZAD – Class B
The Haymakers had two boys competing at the state meet with sophomore Jaden Vollenweider taking 18th place in the discus finals with a 127’07” throw. Senior Jake Lindstedt cleared 12’00” in the pole vault finals to take 15th place overall in Omaha.
Brittany Aitken ran two events as an individual, taking second place in the 100 meter dash as well as the 200 meter dash. Her state runner-up times were 12.34 seconds and 25.55 seconds. Makaia Baker followed close behind Aitken in the 100 meter race with a 12.71 second run, taking eighth place as well as setting a personal record in the 400 meter dash with a 58.41 seconds run, taking fourth place. Sophomore Karyn Burkholder set a personal record in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.19 to take 14th place in the prelims.
The lady Haymakers had one relay team at the state meet, the 4x400 meter team of Aitken, Burkholder, Mallory Applegate and Baker finished with a time of 4:14.33 for 12th place.
HI-LINE – Class C
Hi-Line sent two athletes to Omaha last week. Bulls senior Kody Keller took 15th in the 100 meter dash prelims with a time of 11.42 seconds while senior Jordan Kranz set a personal record in the 800 meter run finals. Kranz took 13th place in Omaha, completing his circuits in 2:04.02.
OVERTON – Class D
Eagle senior Max Kulhanek finished 13th in the 100 meter dash prelims at the state meet with a time of 11.63 seconds. Freshman Will Kulhanek competed in three events as an individual. Will Kulhanek took eighth place in the 200 meter finals with a time of 23.49 seconds, fourth place in the triple jump finals with a 41’06.50” entry and set a personal record in the long jump finals with a 20’05.00” entry for third place. The Kulhanek boys teamed with Caleb Svarvari and Wyatt Ryan in the 4x100 meter relay, finishing in 46.06 seconds for 14th place.
Overton junior Maeli Meier competed in the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run at Omaha Burke, setting personal records in both events. Meier took sixth place in the 400 meter finals with a time of 1:01.39 and took runner-up in the 800 meter, finishing in 2:23.84.
The lady Eagles sent two relay teams to the state meet. Violet Nelms, Jolee Ryan, Haley Fleischman and Maeli Meier took 11th place in the 4x400 meter relay, recording a time of 4:23.26. Ryan, Fleischman and Meier teamed with Payton Eby for the 4x800, finishing in 11:05.15 for 13th place.
S-E-M – Class D
Sophomore Jayson Guthard threw a 125’04” discus distance for 15th place at the state finals. His teammate, Carson Rohde took fourth place in the discus with a distance of 153’02” and took state runner-up in the shot put finals with a 52’05.25” throw.
Junior Tessa Atkins ran a 13.75 second 100 meter dash in the prelims in Omaha for 23rd place while Adilyn McFarland took 14th in the 100 meter hurdles prelims with a personal best time of 17.35 seconds.
Congratulations to all area athletes on your season from the Clipper-Herald.