State Track and Field Championships

Brittany Aitken ran two events as an individual, taking second place in the 100 meter dash as well as the 200 meter dash. Her state runner-up times were 12.34 seconds and 25.55 seconds. Makaia Baker followed close behind Aitken in the 100 meter race with a 12.71 second run, taking eighth place as well as setting a personal record in the 400 meter dash with a 58.41 seconds run, taking fourth place. Sophomore Karyn Burkholder set a personal record in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.19 to take 14th place in the prelims.

The lady Haymakers had one relay team at the state meet, the 4x400 meter team of Aitken, Burkholder, Mallory Applegate and Baker finished with a time of 4:14.33 for 12th place.

HI-LINE – Class C

Hi-Line sent two athletes to Omaha last week. Bulls senior Kody Keller took 15th in the 100 meter dash prelims with a time of 11.42 seconds while senior Jordan Kranz set a personal record in the 800 meter run finals. Kranz took 13th place in Omaha, completing his circuits in 2:04.02.

OVERTON – Class D