Southern Valley Eagles soar over Cozad Haymakers
Megan Dyer, 4, makes first contact with the ball as Makaia Baker, 12, and Kaylee Revelo, 3, look on.

 C-H photo • Dan Voris

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers fell in three volleyball games to the Southern Valley Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Southern Valley would win in the first set, 25-14; 25-21 in the second and 25-16 in the third.

Regan Schroeder had five kills and one serving ace, Makaia Baker had one total block and four assists and Kelseigh Romero had 15 digs and 41 recepetions.

The Haymakers are now 0-3 for the season.

The next game the Haymakers volleyball team will play is Tuesday, Sept. 7, at home, against the Hershey Panthers.

