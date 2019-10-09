Softball: Lexington falls in third game at Subdistricts

GOTHENBURG – The Lexington Minutemaids traveled to Gothenburg on Monday and Tuesday this week to compete in the Class B-9 Subdistrict tournament. The Minutemaids fell after three games going 1-2 at the event.
The Minutemaids entered the Class B-9 Subdistrict tournament as third seed in the bracket of four. They opened in a game with the McCook Bison, the second seeded team, Monday. The Minutemaids held the lead through the majority of their tournament opener, but a homerun in the bottom of the seventh gave the Bison the run they needed to take a tie game to a lead and a win, 16-17.
The Minutemaids went on to face the fourth seeded Holdrege Dusters in their second game; Lexington put away a big 14-6 win to move on to Tuesday’s game.
McCook, the second seed, took an upset win over the top seeded Gothenburg Swedes, 7-4, so the ‘Maids found themselves toe to toe with the Swedes in their third game of the tournament. As with their game with McCook, the ‘Maids took an early lead scoring four runs in the first two innings while holding the Swedes to just two.
Gothenburg gradually pushed to a one run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, 4-5. Lexington tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, 5-5, and held the Swedes from home plate. The Minutemaids grabbed their first out in the tie game in the bottom of the seventh, when the Swedes scored on a wild pitch to take the win, 5-6.
After the Class B-9 Subdistrict Tournament, the varsity Minutemaids’ season rests at 8-20.
(0) comments
