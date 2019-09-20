LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids welcomed their neighbors to the west, the Cozad Haymakers, for some softball action on Tuesday night. The Cozad girls took an early lead and held on, despite a Minutemaids seventh inning grand slam, for a 4-8 win over Lexington.
Play was tight and fast as the Minutemaids and the Haymakers went scoreless in the first two innings of Tuesday’s game. Cozad drew first blood in the top of the third inning with a three run rally. The Haymakers’ third inning runs were scored by Emma Coen and Jercey Irish when Biz Tvrdy hit a hard ground ball to center field for a single. Tvrdy stole her way around to third and scored after tagging up at third when TaiLyn Kounnavong caught a fly ball to left field foul zone hit by Haley Cargill.
The Haymakers extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning when Tatum Sassali scored a run on a double hit by Coen. The Minutemaids trailed, 0-4, at the end of the fourth inning and the teams went scoreless in the fifth.
Cozad scored another run in the top of the sixth inning when Tvrdy lined out to Center field. Tayler Chytka scored her run after tagging up at third.
Things were looking dire for the Minutemaids in the top of the seventh inning when Cozad put up another three runs. Hannah Guthard scored the ‘Makers sixth run on a ground ball single to center field hit by Chytka. Chytka and Coen Scored the last two runs for Cozad on a hard grounder to right field hit by Jercey Irish. Cozad led, 0-8, as the Minutemaids took the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Kalli Sutton started the Minutemaids’ late-game response with a single on a grounder to right field. Klair Fagot followed it up with a grounder to left field for another single. Macey Johnson filled the bases as Raegan Armagost walked her, setting up a big moment for McKinna Moats.
Moats stepped up to the plate and faced Armagost on the mound. Armagost sent her first pitch and Moats watched the strike go by. Moats poked at the second pitch and sent it into foul territory before facing the third. The Lexington sophomore grabbed a big piece of the third pitch and sent it in a line drive over the left field fence. In three pitches, Moats had changed a 0-8 game into a 4-8 game.
The Minutemaids were unable to rally any further runs in the game and the lady Haymakers took home the win, but the ‘Maids went out with a bang against their neighboring team.
The Minutemaids will be on the field in North Platte on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the North Platte Invite where games begin at 12 p.m. Cozad Softball will be home on Tuesday, Sept. 24 when they host Chase County at 6:30 p.m.
