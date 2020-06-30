NORTH TEAM
Thomas Ault of Bellevue West, Rex Becker of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Andrew Bednar of Millard North, Kyler Beekman of Elkhorn, Nick Bohn of Bennington, Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo, Sam Clarkson of Scottsbluff, Clayton Denker of David City, Jack Dotzler of Roncalli Catholic, Austin Dougherty of Omaha Burke, Tre’on Fairgood-Jones of Omaha North, Ryan Fenoglio of Roncalli Catholic, Caleb Francl of Grand Island, Remington Gay of Arlington, Isaac Gleason of Fullerton, Larry Gregory of Omaha Benson, Kage Heisinger of Pierce, Cooper Heusman of Chadron, CJ (Christopher) Hoevet of Ord High, Jesston Howard of Lincoln Northeast, Eli Hustad of Elkhorn South, Jaxon Johnson of Bancroft-Rosalie, Jacob Keiser of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Preston Kellogg of Papillion LaVista, Jacob Krul of Scottsbluff, Dalton Lunkwitz of North Platte, Logan Macumber of Elkhorn, Carter Martin of Omaha North, Ace McKinnis of Grand Island, Mason Nieman of Waverly, Jack Paradis of Elkhorn South, Nasire Perry of Creighton Prep, Jaylon Roussell of Omaha Burke, Rans Sanders of Grand Island Northwest, Jackson Seward of St. Paul, Eli Simomson of Archbishop Bergan, Easton Sixel of Millard North, Barrett Skrobecki of Waverly, Brady Soukup of Blair, Tyler Strauss of Fort Calhoun, Michael Terrano of Lincoln High, Landon Thompson of Columbus, Gunnar Vanek of Wahoo, Luke Wakehouse of Tehamah-Herman, Tucker Wyatt of Gothenburg.
SOUTH TEAM
Bladen Bayless of Beatrice, Dalys Beanum of Millard West, Cameryn Berry of McCook, Nate Boerkircher of Aurora, Davon Brees of Centennial, Nathan Breon of Cozad, Max Brinker of Skutt Catholic, Blake Brummer of Skutt Catholic, Connor Crumbliss of Sandy Creek, Drew Daum of McCook, Gage Dengel of Bellevue East, Jacob Diaz of York, Jake Frezell of Omaha Central, Zach Fye of Crete, Tayden Gentrup of Lincoln Pius X, Laken Harnly of Lincoln Southwest, Abraham Hoskins III of Omaha Central, Deryk Huxoll of Cambridge, Jett Janssen of Lincoln East, Evan Johnson of Adams Central, Jordan Kavulak of Seward, Braden Klover of Wymore, Jack Larchik of Gretna, Tyler Lenz of Seward, Jacob Ludwig of Ashland-Greenwood, Tyler Marlatt of Elmwood-Murdock, Ryan Marlatt of Aurora, Alan Mendoza of Omaha South, Jackson Miller of Kearney High, Tanner Millikan of Platteview, Seth Novak of Ashland-Greenwood, Aidan Oerter of Norris, Elijah Onate of Gibbon, Tyler Palmer of Columbus Scotus, Blake Podany of Gretna, Timothy Prokupek of Plattsmouth, Andrew Rathman of Plattsmouth, Dallas Rogers of Papillion LaVista South, Michael Rutherford of Central City, Ethan Schmidt Norris, Drake Sherman of Lincoln Southwest, Keithan Stafford Doniphan-Trumbell, Ethan Twohig of Holdrege, Keaton Van Housen of High Plains Community, Beau Woods of York.
Final game rosters including Alphabetical, Numerical, and Positional will be provided in the 2020 Media Guide available for download on NEShrineBowl.org in the coming days. A courtesy email will also be sent with a download link.
As a reminder, we encourage all attendees to share their Nebraska Shrine Bowl experience on social media! Please use the hashtag #NSB62 for all of your tweets/posts.
