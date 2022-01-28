Shelton Bulldogs take a bite out of the Eagles

SHELTON – Overton hit the road to face the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The girls had a rough go at it while the boys were much closer to a win, but still come up short.

Overton girls couldn’t keep up with Shelton’s speed and aggressive play

Coming into it, the Lady Eagles were in for a fight; the Bulldogs 14-1 record was certainly a warning of that. Try as they might, Overton couldn’t keep up with Shelton scoring only eight points to the Bulldog’s 17 in the first quarter. That set the tone for the rest of the game as Overton pulled off some good moves, but it was not meant to be.

Overton sophomore Natalie Wood (33) led the Eagles in scoring with ten points and five rebounds. Sophomore JoLee Ryan (31) followed up with seven points and ten rebounds in the game.

The Lady Eagles lost 30-51.

With their record now at 11-6, they will go on to play at Elm Creek against the Buffaloes on Friday, Jan. 28. The Buffaloes currently sit at 7-9 on the year.

Eagles hold a tight race with the Bulldogs but can’t keep the momentum