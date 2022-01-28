Shelton Bulldogs take a bite out of the Eagles

SHELTON – Overton hit the road to face the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The girls had a rough go at it while the boys were much closer to a win, but still come up short.
Overton girls couldn’t keep up with Shelton’s speed and aggressive play
Coming into it, the Lady Eagles were in for a fight; the Bulldogs 14-1 record was certainly a warning of that. Try as they might, Overton couldn’t keep up with Shelton scoring only eight points to the Bulldog’s 17 in the first quarter. That set the tone for the rest of the game as Overton pulled off some good moves, but it was not meant to be.
Overton sophomore Natalie Wood (33) led the Eagles in scoring with ten points and five rebounds. Sophomore JoLee Ryan (31) followed up with seven points and ten rebounds in the game.
The Lady Eagles lost 30-51.
With their record now at 11-6, they will go on to play at Elm Creek against the Buffaloes on Friday, Jan. 28. The Buffaloes currently sit at 7-9 on the year.
Eagles hold a tight race with the Bulldogs but can’t keep the momentum
The Overton boys ensured the first half to be a nail-biter with the score ending in a 30-30 tie at the completion of the second quarter.
Coming into the third quarter, however, saw a different tune being played. The Bulldogs kicked it into overdrive scoring 28 points to the Eagles 18 points.
Overton managed to make some adjustments and come out over Shelton in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 points to the Bulldogs 17.
Overton sophomore Braden Fleischman (25) and senior Caleb Svarvari (1) led the team in scoring; Fleischman with 21 points and Svarvari with 16.
The Eagles ultimately couldn’t keep up the moment losing 67-75.
The Eagles now with a record of 7-9 go on to play the 9-7 Elm Creek Buffaloes on Friday, Jan 28.