S-E-M Mustangs Volleyball takes 3-1 win over Spartans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER – The Sunmer-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs hosted the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Mustangs took the win in four sets, going 3-1 over the Spartans.

The S-E-M squad took an early win, going 25-14 in the first set. The Spartans tightened the running after the second set, claiming a 25-23 win. The lady ‘Stangs took two consecutive set wins, 25-19 in the third and 25-15 in the fourth, claiming the 3-1 win over Ansley/Litchfield.

Freshman Mikah O’Neill led in attacking with 23 kills while senior Aubree Claflin led in serving with five aces. O’Neill also led in blocking with six, three solo blocks and three assisted. Junior Emily Garrelts led the Mustangs in digs with 29 Claflin led in assists with 22.

The lady Mustangs will be at home again on Thursday, Sept. 24 when they host a triangular with Elm Creek and Loomis at 5 p.m.