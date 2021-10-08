S-E-M Mustangs stampede past the Hi-Line Bulls, 3-0

SUMNER — The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs volleyball team took three wins at home against the visiting Hi-Line Bulls during their matches on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The Mustangs had a dominate first game against the Bulls, scoring 25 points to just six by Hi-Line.
The second match was closer, with Hi-Line rallying for a moment but S-E-M still won 25-13. The last match saw a similar score, 25-16.
On the attack, S-E-M was led by Mikah O’Neill (11) who had 20 kills against the Bulls, Audrey Reiter (14) had five and Abbie Rohde (3) and Faith Hernandez (4) had four each.
While serving, Hernandez had four ace serves against the Bulls while Rohde had three.
O’Neill was also successful on defense, with four solo blocks and one assisted block.
While digging, Danielle Claflin (4) had 12 digs with only two errors. Rhode had 10 digs and only three errors. Hernandez and O’Neill both had five digs apiece.
For the Bulls, Carley Thompson (2) had 17 total hits and three kills. Ansley Williams (17) had 24 total hits and five points while Cici Lerdall (11) had 14 total hits and two kills.
On digs, Thompson had two impressive blocks of sure kills sent over by S-E-M’s O’Neill during the second match, occurring back to back.
Thompson, Williams and Lerdall all had four points to their credit from serving.
Alexa Nelsen (7) was the leading setter for the Bulls with 50 total and eight assists, she was followed by Bridgett Nichelson (13) who had four good sets and one assist.
With the loss, Hi-Line is now 6-16 for the season, their next match is an away game Friday, Oct. 8 against the Cambridge Trojans who are 18-5 after their 2-0 win against the South Loup Bobcats.
After their win, the Mustangs improve to 17-4, their match will be an away game Friday, Oct. 8 against the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos who have a 10-9 record after a loss to the Perkins County Plainsmen.