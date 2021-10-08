S-E-M Mustangs stampede past the Hi-Line Bulls, 3-0

SUMNER — The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs volleyball team took three wins at home against the visiting Hi-Line Bulls during their matches on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The Mustangs had a dominate first game against the Bulls, scoring 25 points to just six by Hi-Line.

The second match was closer, with Hi-Line rallying for a moment but S-E-M still won 25-13. The last match saw a similar score, 25-16.

On the attack, S-E-M was led by Mikah O’Neill (11) who had 20 kills against the Bulls, Audrey Reiter (14) had five and Abbie Rohde (3) and Faith Hernandez (4) had four each.

While serving, Hernandez had four ace serves against the Bulls while Rohde had three.

O’Neill was also successful on defense, with four solo blocks and one assisted block.

While digging, Danielle Claflin (4) had 12 digs with only two errors. Rhode had 10 digs and only three errors. Hernandez and O’Neill both had five digs apiece.

For the Bulls, Carley Thompson (2) had 17 total hits and three kills. Ansley Williams (17) had 24 total hits and five points while Cici Lerdall (11) had 14 total hits and two kills.