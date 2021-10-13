S-E-M Mustangs in FKC volleyball finals for the first time in years

Sophomore Mikah O’Neill led the Mustangs with 15 kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Senior Faith Hernandez had nine kills and three ace serves. And senior Mattison Beattie had six ace serves.

“Our serving was very good. They hit the targets that Coach (Misty) Freeman was giving them and if you want to beat a good team like Amherst, you have to keep them out of system and not have them pound the ball at you. Fortunately, we were able to do that tonight.”

Sophomore Hannah Herrick led Amherst with 15 kills while Tenley Hadwiger had nine. Hadwiger also had three ace serves and a block.

S-E-M finished with a 12-5 advantage in ace serves and a 46-35 edge in kills.

“It honestly could have gone either way. Amherst is a great team and we were just better tonight,” Kenton said.

Overton (22-4) took control early, riding the right arm of JoLee Ryan.

Ryan finished with 23 kills and sparked to early rallies that pushed the Eagles to a 10-5 lead in the first set. Another run made it 15-6 and Overton was in control.