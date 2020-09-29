S-E-M Football earns win over Silver Lake

ROSELAND -The S-E-M Mustangs trounced the Silver Lake variety of Mustangs in what seemed an effortless win, 61-15, on Friday, Sept. 25. The win brings the Mustangs season to 3-1.

Leading in passing yards for the S-E-M boys was sophomore Noah Eggleston, completing three passes on three attempts for 12 yards and one touchdown. Leading the boys in purple in rushing, by a long shot, senior Carson Rohde gained 164 yards on seven carries for four touchdowns. Sophomore Jason Guthard led the ‘Stangs in receiving, having recorded 26 yards on two carries for one touchdown. Guthard also kick 6 PATs of seven attempts.