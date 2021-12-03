Rough start for the Minutemaids, Minuteman win season opener against Swedes in Gothenburg

Gothenburg stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring the Minutemen 9-5 and holding Lexington to one three pointer midway through the period and a bucket right before the buzzer. The Swedes enjoyed a three point margin going to the locker rooms.

In the third quarter, after traded scores, Lexington went on a 13-3 tear to start the fourth quarter up by five points, 31-26.

Gothenburg answered scores in the fourth quarter, stealing the lead from the visiting squad with 3:18 left in regulation, 38-37. The teams traded three pointers and Lexington extended out to a three point lead with 16.2 seconds left. Gothenburg’s Weston Geiken knotted the score at 44-44 with seven seconds left.

Lexington couldn’t answer and the teams went to the extra frame. The Swedes wasted little time, notching a bucket in the first possession with the Minutemen answering with a pair of Daud freethrows.

Kaden West found the bottom of the net to give Lexington the lead with 2:15 remaining, only to see Gothenburg answer. The outcome wasn’t decided until junior Dru Truax stroked a three pointer from the right corner to give Lexington the lead for good. West and Greysen Strauss sank three of four freethrow attempts to ice the game away.