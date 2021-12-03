Rough start for the Minutemaids, Minuteman win season opener against Swedes in Gothenburg

Rough outing to start season for Maids
The Lexington girls basketball team suffered a rough and tumble loss to open the season Thursday at Gothenburg. The Lady Swedes used full court pressure the entire game, resulting in a 48-35 defeat of the Maids.
“They are a real athletic team,” said Maid coach Robb Korting, adding that he expected this from the Gothenburg squad. “That’s what good teams do.
“We broke it a couple of times but they really kept us out of our sets.”
Lexington led at the end of the first quarter, 6-5, with neither team scoring over the final two minutes. Gothenburg erupted in the second quarter for 15 points to pull away for a 20-12 lead at the break.
The teams traded points in the third quarter with Gothenburg stretching the lead to 11 points to start the fourth quarter. The Maids narrowed the gap to nine points with Sarah Treffer three pointer and 4:25 left in the contest, but that was as close as Lexington could get.
Free throws were a problem for the Lady Swedes, connecting o only 17 of 32 trips to the line in the game. Lexington was 0-for-1 in the first half and 9-of-13 in the second half from the stripe.
Treffer led the Lexington with 22 points, including a pair of three pointers. No other Maid reached double figures. Gothenburg was led by sophomore Logan Hilbers with 23 points and Ashlyn Richeson turned in 12 points.
Lexington, 0-1, hosted Ogallala Friday night and will be on the road Tuesday at Minden.
Minutemen open season with overtime win
The 2021-2022 season opener for the Lexington Boys Basketball team needed a little extra time Thursday, but eventually turned out in favor of the visiting squad in Gothenburg. The Minutemen pulled away in overtime to claim a 54-48 victory over the Swedes.
“We got a little tired in the fourth quarter and it showed,” explained Lexington coach Zach Jones. “ They’re a pretty physical team and we couldn’t ply as many guys as I’d liked.
“But it’s a good start to the season. We have some stuff we need to work on.”
Early in the game, Jones and his coaching staff could be heard coaching the team to “not try to do too much.”
“I think that’s part of the first game,” Jones explained. “Once we settled down, we played better.”
Lexington led at the end of the first quarter, 11-10, thanks in part to a three pointer from junior Daud Dud with two seconds left before the break.
Gothenburg stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring the Minutemen 9-5 and holding Lexington to one three pointer midway through the period and a bucket right before the buzzer. The Swedes enjoyed a three point margin going to the locker rooms.
In the third quarter, after traded scores, Lexington went on a 13-3 tear to start the fourth quarter up by five points, 31-26.
Gothenburg answered scores in the fourth quarter, stealing the lead from the visiting squad with 3:18 left in regulation, 38-37. The teams traded three pointers and Lexington extended out to a three point lead with 16.2 seconds left. Gothenburg’s Weston Geiken knotted the score at 44-44 with seven seconds left.
Lexington couldn’t answer and the teams went to the extra frame. The Swedes wasted little time, notching a bucket in the first possession with the Minutemen answering with a pair of Daud freethrows.
Kaden West found the bottom of the net to give Lexington the lead with 2:15 remaining, only to see Gothenburg answer. The outcome wasn’t decided until junior Dru Truax stroked a three pointer from the right corner to give Lexington the lead for good. West and Greysen Strauss sank three of four freethrow attempts to ice the game away.
Daud led the Minutemen with 16 points, including a pair of second half three pointers. West joined him in double figures, turning in 14 points. Gothenburg was led by Carson Rhodes with 17 points and senior Bronson Long reached double figures with 13 points.